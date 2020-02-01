A run-in with a Piedmont Tech Community College faculty member at a cartoonist event led to comic artist Mason Mastroianni speaking to students and fans at the college’s library Thursday evening.
“I love doing this, I haven’t had an opportunity to do it and when I saw the opportunity I was like ‘oh I got take it’,” Mastroianni said.
Mastroianni is the grandson of the late Johnny Hart, creator of “B.C.” and “Wizard of Id.”. After Hart’s death in 2007, Mastroianni took over artistic duties on “B.C.” and has continued his grandfather’s legacy.
“It’s been the blessing of my life to take on my family’s tradition. It’d be one thing if he had a car dealership and I took that over, this is something deeply personal,” Mastroianni said. “Being able to write like he writes, he lives with me always.”
Mastroianni is aware that his work is lucrative and knows it’s not going to be that way forever, but he would draw even if it wasn’t making him money.
”What keeps me drawing is that I love to draw,” he said.
Kyle Griffin, a Piedmont Tech graduate with a degree in digital rendering, attended Mastroianni’s talk because he wanted to see that there is a life in the kind of work he studied.
“It’s the kindred spirit kind of thing really,” he said. “It’s like feeling that atmosphere where you know someone else likes doing what you like doing and just kind of feeling validated through that.”
Mastroianni shared the ups and downs on his path to “B.C.” and that includes winning an Emmy for his work at Wet Cement Productions and being checked into a mental institution after his parents divorced. He also dealt with homelessness, constant moving around from state to state and the loss of two pivotal figures in his life — his dad and grandfather.
Mastroianni advised the aspiring artists in attendance to fail, try something new, and say no to jobs that do not value their work.
“The one thing I see in young artists more than anything is they give up before someone else does,” he said. “There are a million things you can do within the arts. If you want to be an artist then be an artist.”