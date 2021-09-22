Rows of yellow roses adorned empty seats Tuesday morning in Abbeville, left there in memory of the locals who died in the past year because of suicide.
Krissi Raines, who runs Bow and Arrow Center of Hope and works as a mental health first aid specialist, said countless people suffer secretly, silently and alone with depression. She gathered friends, loved ones and locals Tuesday at The Livery Stable for a suicide prevention memorial.
She’s worked in counseling and mental health first aid for years in clinical settings, but said God had other plans for her. Since 2016, five people close to her died by suicide. She was ready to steer her work toward Christian counseling.
“I had an idea of how I was going to do this, but I didn’t have a name,” she said. “It just came to me — The Caroline Project.”
Raines had been good friends with Caroline Bishop. She was Caroline’s babysitter as a child, and as she grew older, Raines became a close family friend. But at 23 years old, Caroline took her life in June 2016.
Caroline’s mother, Lucia Bishop, said her first brush with suicide was in 1991, when her husband took his life. Caroline’s death came as a second blow.
“The pain is still raw and never ceases. Any premature death is shocking and sad beyond words, and as a parent I can honestly say that a part of me died when Caroline died,” Bishop said.
She told the dozens in attendance Tuesday she came to memorialize each family’s lost loved ones, and to shed light on a subject that often goes unspoken.
“When Krissi started The Caroline Project, I just thought what a blessing to do,” Bishop said. “Depression does not discriminate. It crosses all lines and affects all families.”
Raines said she receives dozens of Facebook messages daily from people reaching out for help with mental health-related challenges, and local resources are insufficient to meet the demand. She said while COVID-19 has added new challenges to everyone’s lives, she’s grateful it has revealed personal struggles and made apparent the need for mental health resources.
Tuesday’s memorial event was one of many Raines said she hopes to host in the coming months. She doesn’t want to intimidate people seeking help, she said, and many won’t choose to come to counseling for a variety of reasons.
Awareness events, such as Relay for Life is for cancer, can bring mental health resources to people’s attention in an environment they’re more likely to attend, she said. She’s planning an upcoming event with dance cardio activities and photo booths with awareness messages, among other attractions and activities. She’s also working with the Abbeville Opera House to host plays featuring the challenges school-aged children face.
“A lot of people might not do counseling, but we’re able to let them know that people are out here talking about this,” she said. “To me, it’s about human connection. That’s why I do this.”
To learn more about Bow and Arrow Center of Hope, visit the group’s Facebook page at facebook.com/bowandarrow717. For more on The Caroline Project, visit facebook.com/thecarolineproject711.