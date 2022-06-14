ABBEVILLE — Something.
That’s the mystery behind Trinity Episcopal Church for some people. It attracts plenty of attention for its age and its history. But good luck trying to pin down why it is attractive.
“There is something about this church,” said Joanna Rothell, a director of outreach and preservation with Preservation South Carolina, the organization that headed up the initial phases of the church’s restoration.
But even with years of study in anthropology and preservation work, Rothell admits she has no idea what it is beyond explaining that preservation is sustainable and it fuels local economy.
Several dozen people visited the church during Saturday’s open house, which provided a chance to tour the property, get updates and hear stories about the church. The event heralded the end of work on Phase II of the restoration. It occurred in February as sunshine reflected off copper decorative elements on the newly refurbished spire.
For Valerie Walker and her friends, Angela Evans and Bonnie Brown, the open house was a chance to indulge in a “quarterly girls’ day out.” Her interest in the church started when she was in the fifth grade in McCormick County and her history teacher Charlie Morgan, who was a member of the church, took her class on a field trip to the church.
“It made an impression on me. I remember the little white caps the women wore and how they would genuflect, and the benches.”
She admitted she’d hate to try to get down and kneel now. She could do it, but Walker said it wouldn’t be pretty.
“I remember it like it was yesterday,” she said. The visit to the church is about the only thing she remembers about the fifth grade.
Hymnals lined the pews. Some title covers were emblazoned with “1982.” Walker and her friends rifled through them and came to a song titled “A Hymn for the Unemployed.” One of them said, “Wow, they got everything covered.”
Richard Goodall brought a model of Trinity that he created. He presented it to Bill Fitzpatrick, a board chairperson with Preservation South Carolina (PSC), which helped coordinate work and funding for the restoration.
Creating models has been a hobby of his for years. He saw a picture of Trinity from a book published by PSC and decided to create the model using stock paper used to create business cards. Making the model was a months-long process. He also has created models of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Uhaw Baptist Church.
When he sees a picture of a church, some of them say to him, “That’ll make a good model,” he said. As to what attracted him to Trinity, Goodall admitted he didn’t know. The spire is interesting; it’s surprisingly tall for a church this size.
Fitzpatrick said the model of Trinity and the other churches will be used by PSC for promotional and fundraising campaigns.
The PSC has had artwork donated to it, often pictures of stores, homes and churches. Churches, however, draw the most attention, he said. Churches connect people exponentially, far more than a home, he said.
Fitzpatrick shared a favorite story about meeting two men visiting the church while rain was falling into the building. They asked if they could help. It turned out they were Methodist and Baptist preachers. They looked upon Trinity as the town’s church, he said.
Other visitors examined the wood the pews are made of. “Can you imagine the size of the trees that made these benches?” one visitor said, noting that the back of the pew was one large board.
“We are blessed the restoration has gone so well as it has,” said Cynthia Jeffries, a member of Trinity. The church has worked with Meadors Construction Co. of Charleston for 10 years. Church members and company representatives will determine which direction the restoration will go next.
One of the directions is the interior walls. Sections of plaster have fallen away, leaving the underlying bricks visible. Several visitors were entranced with the overall look, indicating that it gives a sense of history and character.
It looks “antique-y,” one woman said, adding that some restaurants deal with similar situations and keep those kinds of looks as part of their design.