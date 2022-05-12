If there is one thing assisted living facility staff in Greenwood have learned during the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s the ability to adapt.
Around the county and nation, facilities have had to think differently to find ways to have one-on-one interactions while abiding by state mandates.
“We very quickly jumped to virtual visits with iPads; we did not limit those. Those went on from morning to night – as many virtual visits as you wanted to have,” said Kim Moody, a registered nurse and vice president of operations at Wesley Commons.
“We go in and do one-on-one activities with them whether it’s a manicure, reading if they have a favorite book that they like to read out of, songs. We would get certain songs for them, books on tape. Now that things are back up and fully functioning we have volunteers that come in and do very specific activities with people who either don’t like to come out of their room or they don’t have much family.”
One couple at Wesley Commons was able to celebrate their anniversary together with a slight COVID twist.
“I think something that was really cool for us during the pandemic was we had a couple. One was in assisted living where Dottie (Davis) is and the other was here for some rehabilitation, and it was their anniversary. They had an anniversary party dinner where they ate side by side. He was inside the room at the window and she was outside. And family was there and they had balloons, cake and a really nice dinner,” Moody said.
The pandemic has also caused staff and residents to adapt to new forms of communication such as FaceTime and Zoom calls. Some facilities are continuing to use virtual communications despite restrictions easing up.
“Our staff learned how to do virtual doctor’s appointments for our specialty lines like orthopedics and other specialized people. We learned a lot about technology,” Moody said. “Our staff adapted. Testing and regulation here – we were testing twice a week, residents and staff. It’s just something you get accustomed to. We had one of our RN’s that did COVID tests for staff and residents – it became part of the routine.”
Wesley Commons is getting ready to bring back more activities, while also continuing to monitor COVID positivity and transmission rates.
“The activities department is certainly cranking back to life, but we still have to figure out what places are fully open and things like that,” said Grant Reagin, vice president of business development.
“We just had Elvis out to perform and that is always a highlight of their year. He is always a favorite. They really enjoyed that. We’re having performers and more people out to provide programs. Our pastor has a Sunday service every Sunday, families are back to taking residents out, taking them out to eat so I think we have reached normalcy now,” Moody said.
One thing that is a constant at Wesley Commons is how grateful families are to the staff. Dottie Davis, nurse manager for assisted living, said the families she serves are constantly giving her and the staff positive feedback.
“All of my families are very grateful. They approached us saying thank you for everything and thank you for keeping their dad safe. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had people drop things off for staff to let us know that they’re appreciated,” she said.
Much like Wesley Commons, Bayberry Assisted Living, one of the smaller assisted living facilities in Greenwood, had to make similar adjustments to keep residents and staff safe while keeping things as normal as possible.
“They (families) weren’t able to visit for a certain period of time. We let them visit on our screened porch to keep social distancing, which was a big help,” said Director Sarah Hastings.
“We of course did Facetime for those that we needed to. A lot of our families are local so they took advantage of these screened porch visits, but those that were not local and even those that were local and they just wanted to talk to mom or dad at that moment we would FaceTime them,” she said. “Even medically, we’ve been lucky that doctor’s offices have been able to do virtual visits instead of having to get the residents out to the doctor’s office. That’s been a huge help and blessing.”
She said residents at Bayberry were able to go outside, visit the splash pad, make trips to the farmers market, enjoy the topiaries and have concerts in the parking lot.
“We couldn’t get rid of BINGO so it stayed and we managed. There were a few weeks where you had to clean every BINGO chip. Thankfully now we don’t have to do it as frequently, but it would go into a lot of extra cleaning to make sure we didn’t transfer anything,” Hastings said. “We’re very lucky that we have a lot of volunteers to come and sing or do devotions. For many months they couldn’t come so that’s when we came up with the idea to have them outside for the residents to enjoy. We would bring out the umbrellas, chairs and popsicles – roast s’mores.”
“It’s a good place to be, that’s all I’ll say. They keep us busy,” said resident Betty McKenzie.
And like a lot of people, the residents, more so than staff, had to adapt to seeing their loved ones by virtual methods.
“I think the staff were pretty much familiar with it, but the residents had to get familiar looking at this little screen and seeing their doctor or children on the other side of it, which got a laugh every now and then,” Hastings said. “We are thankful that the home health companies that service our residents or hospices, they were able to adapt as well – come in and still care for the residents that use their services.”
“It’s just like one big, happy family. That’s the way I look at it,” said resident John Duckworth.
At Magnolia Manor, the first long-term facility in Greenwood to have a COVID outbreak, Administrator Edith Goforth said it was emotionally challenging for the staff in spite of all the infection control prevention they’d done to try to prevent COVID from reaching staff and residents.
“At that time, we had staff out with COVID, we had staff not with COVID who decided at that time that working in health care was not for them, that it was too dangerous and they were very fearful of what they were going to take home to their family. So we lost staff for all of those reasons, which in turn caused us to have to begin using agency contract staff for the first time in 31 years,” she said.
“All of that in a nutshell is very challenging and very disruptive. I think that financially speaking, the cost of agency is very financially challenging to any long-term care facility, not to mention the emotional part of agency that you have staff that the residents don’t know, we don’t know. Even though they’re trained, certified and licensed we don’t know them. They’re not our folks taking care of our folks and sometimes that’s not the most comfortable feeling in the world.”
A touching moment for Goforth was when she brought her sewing machine from home and her activity assistant sat in a room for days at a time making cloth masks for the staff. Each one, Goforth said, was uniquely created to a person’s favorite color, pattern, animal and the like.
“The other big thing that was challenging was the social isolation of the residents because their families couldn’t visit except for window visits for the longest time and we discontinued all group activities – no group dining, no congregate activities that we are usually having, things in the dining room, large activities and we weren’t doing that because of the CDC guidelines. We tried our best to fill those voids through virtual visits, window visits. Families were dropping off boxes of stuff for the residents because they couldn’t see them. Our doorbell rang constantly with somebody dropping something off for a resident. We did have some really wonderful times looking back. I think our staff really assumed roles much outside their work role. They became our resident’s families, entertainers going into rooms doing anything with staff and residents,” she said.
Goforth said they are getting back to some sense of normalcy, but are still social distancing when dining.
And like many places, Wesley Commons, Bayberry and Mangolia Manor have experienced their own losses and stints of COVID in their facilities.
“I don’t know of any facility that hasn’t lost anybody,” Moody said.
“With health care you deal with life and death even prior to COVID, so I feel like most of your staff are accustomed. In assisted living, we were fortunate. I didn’t have anybody pass away from COVID. They live with us for probably years so staff get very attached, they almost become like a family member,” Davis said.
“We definitely had some who tested positive. We had to set up a COVID unit here on the premises and what that means is we had to move our residents from wherever they were when they tested positive into this unit. This unit was part of our building that we had to vacate the residents out of to make the unit. So we were shuffling a lot of people and moving residents almost daily into the unit,” Goforth said. “We would have to expand our unit if we outgrew our unit and to expand the unit we would have to have maintenance come in and they actually built walls in the hall and they had to be air tight walls. They had to be sealed and they would come in – we would move the walls, put additional rooms in the unit and when people came out of the unit we would move them back to their respective rooms.”
Now, a little more than two years later, the three facilities are operating under almost pre-COVID routines. There’s no more BINGO in the hallways and residents are able to visit with their families minus a screen or window between them. And each of the facilities is looking forward to the day when they can ditch the face masks.