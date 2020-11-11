Veterans Day has been celebrated for more than 65 years and one company decided to do something different this year.
“We’ve celebrated veterans every year in different forms,” said Michael Walters, senior site director of Ascend Performance Materials in Greenwood.
Previously, the company has made bracelets for veterans and contributed money to veteran-related organizations.
“This year we just had the brainchild to actually name each veteran and make it a little more personal,” Walters said.
The driveway at the Greenwood facility was lined with flags and yard signs which thanked veterans for their service, named the veteran and included the emblem of their branch of service. Not only are veteran Ascend employees named on the signs but also resident contractors that contribute to this site, Walters said.
“We chose to do it in a more permanent way,” Walters said.
He said the company intends to keep the yard signs and place them along the driveway during other holidays such as Memorial Day and Independence Day.
“Just every chance we get to celebrate these men and women who served so valiantly for us and for our country,” Walters said.
In addition to the yard signs, Walters greeted employees of Ascend as they reported for work Tuesday morning. With music playing, Walters gave each employee an American flag as they passed by.
“We bought hundreds of flags,” Walters said.
Walters said the company will distribute flags again on Thursday to cover both shifts at the facility.
Ascend, which makes filaments and fibers for various uses, is no stranger to supporting its employees.
Walters said the company has its own foundation, Ascend Cares, which helps its employees and the community.
“Ascend is committed to giving back to the community in which we are fortunate enough to do business,” Walters said. “We actually don’t view it as a right to do business in the community, we view it as a privilege.”
From working with the Soup Kitchen of Greenwood to building houses for the Greenwood Area Habitat for Humanity, the foundation wants to give back to the community, Walters said.
