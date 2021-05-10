After 10 months of requiring shoppers to wear a mask while conducting business in the City of Greenwood’s retail shops, many business owners are glad to see the city’s mask ordinance end.
“It’s time,” Taylor Tucker, manager of Thayer’s Gifts and Home Décor, said.
The city’s mask mandate expires at 8 a.m. today.
Last week, Greenwood City Council discussed whether to rescind, let expire or extend the city’s requirement that retailers, staff and customers wear face coverings while conducting business indoors within city limits.
“I think we ought to let it expire,” Councilman Ronnie Ables said at the meeting. “I think the threat is pretty well passed.”
Mayor Pro Tem Johnathan Bass said he would not vote for any more mask ordinances because the emergency stage was passed. With the increase in vaccinations, Bass said everyone has now had an opportunity to be vaccinated.
Council passed its first emergency mask ordinance in July and extended the mandate in September, November, January and March. In December, council voted 3-3 – a tie that effectively ended the matter – on first reading of a long-term extension of the mask ordinance which would have continued the mandate until Gov. Henry McMaster’s state of emergency was lifted.
Many retailers said the availability and use of vaccinations against COVID-19 have made shoppers more comfortable in stores.
“A lot of our customers that come in have been vaccinated,” Jessica Pinson, manager of Sweet Teas Children’s Boutique, said.
Pinson said her shop will continue to maintain social distancing and she will continue to wear a mask but whether customers wear a mask while shopping will be up to them.
Jack Jennings at McCaslan’s Book Store said customers are free to wear masks or not while pursuing the books and office supplies in the store. He said all of McCaslan’s employees have been vaccinated and many of their customers have as well.
Tucker said she stopped requiring customers to wear masks last week and many of her customers have been vaccinated. Tucker said she is proud of how people responded to the pandemic.
“I think Greenwood did a pretty good job,” Tucker said.
While the city’s mask ordinance is coming to an end, some businesses are going to still require their customers to wear masks while shopping inside.
Ki Kang, owner of K-Beauty Supply, said his store will continue to require customers to wear masks.
“I think most of our Uptown businesses accepted the mask ordinance with little to no hesitancy,” Uptown Greenwood Manager Lara Hudson said in an email. “They wanted to do what was in the best interest of their staff, customers and business. Their overall goal was to keep everyone safe and healthy while keeping their doors open.”
Dealing with COVID-19 has been trying for small businesses across the country and the pain of pandemic has been felt by business owners in Uptown.
In early April 2020, McMaster issued an executive order closing all nonessential business to the public which forced business owners to think outside of the box and shift to curbside, delivery, and online operations. A few weeks later, he allowed businesses to reopen on a smaller scale — five people per 1,000 square feet or 20% of capacity.
Since then, businesses have been allowed to get back to normal operations.
Pinson said Sweet Teas is still not back to the normal flow of business but things are getting better. Tucker agreed.
“Slowly getting better,” Tucker said.
She said weddings are beginning to pick up as well as parties and showers.
Alvin Rankin, owner of McCaslan’s, said his customers have been loyal and December was one of the biggest months in terms of sales that they have ever had.
“Our business has been great,” Rankin said.
Kang said his business has been the same throughout the pandemic.
“I applaud all of the Uptown businesses for the resiliency they have shown over the past 14 months,” Hudson said. “They focused on keeping their staff and customers safe and worked tirelessly to keep their doors open throughout the pandemic.”
Hudson said the creativity and adaptability of Uptown businesses should be celebrated.
“We can finally see a light at the end of the tunnel and they are all looking forward to a great rest of 2021 and moving into 2022 with high hopes,” Hudson said.