NINETY SIX — Arvest Turner led the congregation of Temple Baptist Church in prayer Sunday night, asking God’s intercession against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and his guidance throughout Ninety Six.
Leadership has been in Turner’s wheelhouse for the better part of 40 years. During the service Sunday, state Rep. John McCravy was given the chance to recognize Turner for his boundless dedication to his community, presenting him with a proclamation from the state House of Representatives, along with the Order of the Silver Crescent.
McCravy addressed the congregation, sharing how he first met Turner in a men’s prayer group at Temple Baptist years ago.
“I got to know him in that men’s prayer breakfast, and then I got to knowing about how long he’s served Ninety Six,” McCravy said.
Turner first took office as mayor in 1980. He served as the town’s leader for six nonconsecutive terms spanning 18 total years, before announcing in 2015 that he wouldn’t seek reelection. Instead, he felt the push to continue serving the town by running for Town Council. He served his ward until his resignation earlier this year when he stepped down to focus on his health.
When Turner chose not to run again for mayor after nearly two decades of service, he said he had been driven to service by a desire to promote Ninety Six. He reached out early on in his tenure to Clemson University to create a long-term growth plan for the town, but it was hard to maintain the momentum after a few years.
He oversaw the construction of the town’s library and fire department and said the story of progress in Ninety Six was told through many small steps forward rather than any giant leaps.
It was hard to leave office, but Turner went on to serve on council and was an invaluable resource to current mayor, Mike Rowe. Rowe said Turner helped him understand how the mayor’s office functioned, and his decades of experience lent themselves well to helping new council members navigate the town’s ordinances.
“He’s a true example of Jesus Christ to us,” McCravy said. “He certainly was in that men’s prayer group.”
Turner was gracious for the honor, touched by emotion receiving the two awards. The Silver Crescent is an award requiring the governor’s approval, and it commends someone for significant contributions, volunteerism, influence and leadership in a community.
“It brings tears to my eyes, but as I told John, Ninety Six has been my life,” Turner said to the congregation Sunday. “I’ve lived on the same street practically all my life.”
Turner said when he began, he wanted to do whatever it took to build his town, and it’s a passion that still runs hot, despite his retirement.
“I can’t accept this by myself. I had others that have helped me do the things I needed to do,” he said.
He gave praise to Mary Ann Goodman, who served as the clerk to council for many years under Turner, along with Paulette Carson, who was the town’s clerk until retirement in 2006.
“One thing that I do need to say to keep myself out of trouble, I had one on my side all along,” Turner said. “My wife has supported me — we’ll be married Dec. 4 — for 60 years.”
He said she supported and stood by his side time and again as he ran for office, despite her dreading it every election cycle. He thanked her for the support and strength she gave him through every step of his career.