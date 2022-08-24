Arts Center announces winners of Lego contest From staff reports Aug 24, 2022 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Selah Hill, left, talks with Laura B. Wood about her work during Saturday's Brickmasters of the Lakelands held at the Arts Center of Greenwood. Hill won best of show. ROBERT JORDAN | INDEX-JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Arts Center of Greenwood released a list of winners for Saturday's Brickmasters of the Lakelands.Winners are:Youth/elementary school category: third place, Digory Reynolds; second place, Hailey Putman; and first place, Parks and Josie Garrett.Youth/middle school category: third place, Zhen Ramsey; second place, Adam Fennell; and first place, Nysha Palomino.Youth/high school category: first place, Selah Hill.Adult category: third place, Jeanette Bryan; second place, Rob McMahon; first place, Kelly Windus.Family category: third place, the Ruck family; second place, the Vaughn family; and first place, the Young family.Nonprofit category: third place, The Arts Center, Summer Outreach Program; second place, Emerald City Juniors Volleyball; and first place, Greenwood County.Business category: first place, McCravy Newlon Sturkie Clardy Law Firm, P.A.People’s choice kit category: Eli Vahjen.People’s choice overall (two): Selah Hill and Westview Middle School STEMS Program Lego Club.Best of show: Selah Hill. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Arts Center Of Greenwood Place Sport School Category Selah Hill Contest Volleyball Lakelands Connector Hospice & Palliative Care to host Camp Celebrate Hope Aug 18, 2022 PTC Human Services Instructor: ‘Be Prepared to Change Your Mind’ Aug 18, 2022 Three Connie Maxwell Executive Leadership Team members receive new titles Aug 18, 2022 Natvig retires from CHC Board of Directors Aug 17, 2022 Latest News +4 Greenwood Touchdown Club meets with Lakelands coaches +2 Wofford named teacher of the year in District 52 Arts Center announces winners of Lego contest Investigation into Wells' death has no answers 1 year later Julie Jason: Investors say thank you, sec Most Popular Articles ArticlesDeputies seize pills during traffic stopVan driver arrested in Thursday wreckReport: Troy man sought to sexually assault womanHodges man faces criminal sexual conduct chargesTrial begins for Greenwood men connected to 2020 shootingAutopsies, injuries at the forefront during trial of Greenwood menReport: Man fired gun during argumentNew details emerge from Friday night jamboree meleeThree people hospitalized in Thursday morning wreckMovie currency hits Lakelands businesses State News 3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating Court puts on hold Graham's testimony in Ga. election probe Online sleuths help woman solve mystery of missing ring FEMA declares new strategy to engage Native American tribes S.C. court blocks abortion law as Senate considers new one CNN News The incredible story of how triplets separated at birth reunited At 85, R.B.G. loves being 'notorious' CNN visits Russian 'troll farm' from indictment Amazon HQ2: who really wins?