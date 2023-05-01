From a school boy’s sketchbooks to syndication in newspapers internationally and a possible Netflix deal, Mason Mastroianni has spent his life pursuing art.

On Thursday, the current cartoonist behind the comic strips “B.C.” and “The Wizard of Id” made his second visit to Piedmont Technical College. The college’s visiting artist lecture series brings in working artists to speak with students. Hosted by the commercial arts department Director Kendall Adams and professor and fellow cartoonist Mike Beckom, the session attracted dozens of curious students.

