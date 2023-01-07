With the rise of what’s known as weighted GPA, some Greenwood area educators have noticed a shift, away from certain courses.
Weighted grade-point averages are scaled based on the difficulty level of a course, with more challenging courses being worth more, whereas an unweighted GPA is based solely on grades.
The thinking is that a weighted GPA shows how well a student does in a given class and overall course difficulty.
Veteran educator Sheri P. Brewington, a dance instructor at Greenwood High School, said she noticed students not pursuing certain arts courses unless advanced placement options were available so that weighted GPAs would not be adversely affected.
With advanced placement arts courses being few in number, these still can boost GPA and give students a chance to earn college credit, if they receive sufficiently high scores on corresponding AP exams.
Honors-level arts classesTo give students more opportunity for rigorous arts classes, teachers are developing honors-level arts classes.
Brewington and other teachers are working to offer honors credit and dual enrollment opportunities.
In fact, a fine arts pathway is being developed, where students in Greenwood County School District 50 may pursue arts education.
They start in the ACTS magnet program at Brewer Middle School and continue with the Fine Arts Academy at Greenwood High School, which includes the first year of college-level courses, through dual-enrollment studio art courses at Lander University, during students’ senior year of high school.
Arts-supportive education is giving students tools to create and pursue arts beyond the classroom.
Brewington says she’s seen the difference it can make when arts education is supported in schools.
The 2022-23 school year marks the first time dance has been offered at Greenwood High as a class, with an option for honors credit, and a curriculum that’s part of its fine arts academy.
Brewington said dance class is open to all interested enrolled students, regardless of dance experience.
“Dance can be a way to keep yourself healthy, mentally and physically,” Brewington said, noting dance students in the ACTS magnet program at Brewer Middle School and dance students at GHS plan to team up for a performance in mid-March.
And Brewington is hosting a dance camp March 10 for students in grades 4 and up, with a performance opportunity.
“I am super proud of my students who have come into this class, some not knowing how to do one technical aspect of dance when they came in, who can do all that I’ve thrown at them this year, like a series of linking steps known in classical ballet as pas de bourrées or floorwork in modern dance known as a fish roll. It takes a lot of ab strength.”
Music, band, drama, visual arts, dance and more can open new ways of learning, whether students pursue accelerated courses in school choice or magnet programs, or outside of those, Brewington said.
Group and individual work in the arts can motivate students to “communicate and get the best out of each other,” Brewington said. “They are going to need these skills after they finish school. They could be our future bosses and leaders.”
Arts in schools sometimes fall victim to budget cuts to preserve core academic subjects and other areas.
“You’re often afraid the arts will go,” Brewington said. “I have a Bachelor of Arts degree in dance with a teaching and performance emphasis, but I also have a master’s in elementary education and other degrees, including in administration. It’s important to make sure you are versatile and that you can advocate for the arts.”
Fundraising is key to filling in gaps budgets don’t, Brewington said, be it ticket sales for a performance, a bake sale or dance students running concessions at athletic events, to receive a portion of the proceeds for the dance program.
“We have to pay for things like dance costumes,” Brewington said. “With a lot of focus on weighted grade-point averages, we noticed a decline in students sticking with the arts in high school and beyond, even though that might be a student’s passion. We’re working to find ways to change that, with honors credits and opportunities through dual enrollment.”
Arts enhance critical thinkingMacKenzie Kirkland, 22, of Greenwood, is pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree through Lander University and a Master of Art in teaching.
Kirkland said she realized art was her passion by eighth grade, focusing on dance in the ACTS magnet program at Brewer Middle and delving into visual arts by 9th grade at Emerald High School.
“I want to become an elementary art teacher and to get a doctorate in art as well,” Kirkland said. “Art helps with critical thinking and problem-solving, thinking outside the box.”
In an upper-level college painting class, Kirkland recalls an assignment where she and fellow classmates had to complete a painting without using a paintbrush.
“We had to think of other materials to use,” Kirkland said. “I ended up using flower petals, sticks and other natural materials. ... Last semester, in a global education class, I had a lot of papers to write. Art helped me make my papers more creative.”
Kirkland’s advice to students is to take different classes that they are interested in, to have fun and find out how they enjoy expressing themselves.
Though one of Kirkland’s early loves was dance, in college, she’s embracing photography now, too, and has a senior art show coming up.
Kirkland has taken dance classes since age 2 and she has been an instructor at Susie’s Academy of Dance in Greenwood since her mid-teens.
Arts exposure is important for all ages, according to Brewer Middle School visual art teacher Julia McClanahan, who, along with visual arts teacher Jane McClure, wrote a grant application earlier this school year, to enrich students’ learning experiences in the arts while also building community art partnerships and strengthening arts in the wider community.
“We’re trying to strengthen the arts here, all the way up, starting with ACTS, to high school, to Lander and beyond, with community partners like the Arts Center of Greenwood and Greenwood Community Theatre, to name a few,” McClanahan said.
To increase students’ arts opportunities, McClanahan said Brewer students have plans through the grant to attend Black History Month exhibits at the Arts Center of Greenwood and the Southern Artfields competition in Lake City this spring, as well as a theatrical performance of “To Kill a Mockingbird” at the Peace Center in Greenville and “Matilda” at GCT.
Plus, a visiting ceramic artist, Diana Farfán, is visiting with students this January.
Also, a Distinguished Arts Program Grant, through the state Legislature, is helping teachers and classrooms get equipped with innovative tools. such as electronic cutting machines to aid with graphic design instruction and professional development training for educators.
Dec. 2, visual arts students from Brewer Middle School ACTS went to Lander University to learn about arts education beyond high school and participate in a number of art activities.
Students split into groups and played a board game that teaches about the nuances of hues and color values. They made sculptures from found natural materials such as branches and leaves. They worked together on collaborative paintings that had to be created without verbal communication.
“You don’t necessarily work on your own all the time,” said Aria Revels, 13.
“It can still be interesting, too,” said Cooper Branyon, 14. “You can make it abstract or different in some way.”
“The Fine Arts Academy at Greenwood High includes Advanced Placement art classes. In students’ senior year, they can take art classes at Lander through dual enrollment, at no cost to the students,” McClanahan said. “This is the first year we’ve been able to do this. ... Once weighted GPAs started to be a thing, we noticed students weren’t signing up for arts courses. One of the things the Fine Arts Academy at Greenwood High helps us accomplish is classes that are weighted more heavily. ... Some students might not set foot on a college campus. If they do, it might be for athletics. This will help them get an idea of what it looks like for the arts.”
Lander University also offers entrepreneurship classes related to the arts.
“It teaches that you can make a living as an artist,” McClanahan said. “It teaches you key skills for marketing yourself as an artist and strengthens career trajectory for the arts.”
Sandy Singletary, an associate professor of art and department chairperson in Lander University’s department of art and design, in the College of Arts and Humanities said dual enrollment options allow high school seniors to take a full year of freshman-level studio art courses, for free.
“When they go to college, all those courses are transferrable,” Singletary said, noting a “fine arts pathway” from middle school, to high school and then college is possible.
Also, Singletary said every studio art major at Lander is now required to complete art business classes.
“We want them to be prepared for entrepreneurship when they graduate,” Singletary explains.
Creativity can be explored at the college level in ways other than traditional visual art, music dance and theater, too, according to Lander University professor of speech and performance in the Lander University department of media and communication.
“We still offer a speech and performance minor here at Lander,” Sacay Bagwell wrote via email. “Students in this track take speech, theater and voice-over acting courses. We just started our first audio drama club.”
Audio drama club students produced an audio drama, Bagwell said.
“Our students voiced characters, created sound special effects and did all the editing,” Bagwell wrote. “And, our annual film festival offers opportunities in scriptwriting, performance, directing and production work.”
Other festivals and competitions and Lander’s XLR radio offer opportunities, too.