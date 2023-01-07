With the rise of what’s known as weighted GPA, some Greenwood area educators have noticed a shift, away from certain courses.

Weighted grade-point averages are scaled based on the difficulty level of a course, with more challenging courses being worth more, whereas an unweighted GPA is based solely on grades.

Arts magnet program students in ACTS at Brewer Middle School in Greenwood visited Lander University's campus in early December to learn about art and design at the college level. There is an academic pathway for students to take accelerated arts classes in middle school through ACTS, continue with the Fine Arts Academy at Greenwood High School and study art and design at Lander through dual enrollment during their senior year of high school. 

