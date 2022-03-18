ABBEVILLE — It’s nice to have alternatives.
Several people have likely thought that about the ALT room at Abbeville County Library since it opened to the public last fall. The former storage space was re-tasked as a venue for community groups to meet.
The Abbeville Artist Guild is putting the facility to good use twice a month with “Tips & Techniques” workshops. One good thing about the facility during COVID-19 is it has lots of space for social distancing, said Guild treasurer Jane Agan. Along with Nick Zupp, Karen Drake and Carolin McLane, she set up a table Thursday with paint, pencils and papers to work on new pieces.
The guild doesn’t have a home like it does in Greenwood, she said. Guild members have met in the Abbeville Civic Center and the Greater Abbeville Chamber of Commerce before the ALT opened.
The ALT room opened in the fall to groups meeting on a handful of days. It has grown considerably with groups meeting there almost every day in March. In addition to the guild, the ALT room is used for Qigong (fitness) classes, crafternoon sessions, movie nights and book and garden club meetings.
Aside from personal projects, artists are starting work on Hide & Seek Art, Agan said. The activity debuted last summer with artists creating small pieces of art and giving them to merchants to hide throughout Court Square and the downtown.
People provided more than 60 pieces of art, including pottery, she said. The response was surprising. Agan said she hopes to see more participation this year. The merchants seemed to enjoy it. They didn’t have to do anything besides hide the artwork.
People who want to participate in Hide & Seek art can contact the guild at abbevilleartistguild@gmail.com.
“We’re thankful that we have it,” Zupp said of the ALT room. The guild used to be nomadic.
He took over a table to work on a piece he will call “The Sentry.” Crows keep one member looking out for danger while all others eat, he said as he used a pencil to trace out a sketch of a crow, using a photo for reference. The hardest is part is getting the sketch how it likes it, he said.
Once the sketch is done, Zupp will break out watercolors. “I dearly love to paint — all I do is watercolors,” he said, adding that he was worked with them since he retired in 2000. “I guess I’ve mastered it to some degree.”
Some of Zupp’s work will be displayed, along with work by Eric Williams, during a show presented throughout April at the Abbeville Welcome Center. Zupp said he will exhibit up to 12 pieces including land and seascapes, animals and buildings.
The guild’s next activity will be a workshop on colors and composition. Agan said he will be presented April 30 at the Abbeville Civic Center.