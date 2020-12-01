Got an urge to unleash your inner Picasso or Pollock, or does the idea strike fear in your heart?
Art isn’t supposed to be scary and that’s part of what artist/teacher Jeffery Callaham aims to show in a workshop. It’s what he will do in an art workshop sponsored by the Abbeville Artist Guild slated for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Creating art can be therapy, which is something everyone needs, he said.
“It’s just a social thing, with everybody being isolated from kingdom come, we need to keep the interaction and open-mindedness that we’re all in the same box together,” Callaham said. “It’s therapy without knowing that you’re doing therapy. And that’s what I think art provides.”
“That’s what we need now. It’s a positive outlet, but all of us are shut up like chickens in a coop and it’s stifling us. People are having breakdowns because they can’t get out and it’s alarming,” he said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Callaham taught one workshop on Nov. 21. Jane Agan with the Abbeville Artist Guild said space in the workshops is limited to permit social distancing because of COVID-19.
“We’re all looking forward to it,” she said. “Jeffery is an excellent artist and we’re looking forward to having him here in Abbeville.”
One of Callaham’s goals is to put people at ease. Those who have never painted think, “I don’t want to get it over my clothes.” And they find out, ‘Oh my gosh, I can let my hair down and have fun with it.’”
A blank page can be terrifying, he said. Sometimes, just changing it from paper to something else is game-changing, he said. The texture of the paper, heavyweight watercolor paper versus tablet paper, all that changes what you do with it. Often by the end of painting sessions, people ask “When is the next one?”
Adults come with high expectations, but you can hear the fear in their voices. They don’t know what to do. The trust is showing what the finished product will look like, Callaham said. They can do charcoal drawings and painting so they can see the transformation of the drawing and the painting. That builds trust within themselves.
They say “’I thought I messed up.’ There is no such thing as ‘messed up;’ you just paint all over it,” he said.
In talking with people, you can tell they thought about their work, what was right or wrong, what could make it better. Sometimes they don’t have the vocabulary to expound on their work. All that is a process, he said.
“I tell them, ‘You’re not going to get it in one day. Don’t think Picasso got his work done in one day. He left it, he came back, he threw it away, he picked it up, he smeared it,” Callaham said. “All of what you’re going through is what artists do. They analyze, they dissect. It’s just part of the nature of the beast, I suppose.”
“I don’t know if it’s more interesting to see men paint than it is to see women paint,” Callaham said. “The guys don’t care about getting paint on their shirt.” They are there with buddies to have fun, to have something to drink and talk. It’s relaxing.
People seem to think that paint is permanent the moment you put it on canvas. They don’t realize you can paint over it.
If friends are there, or groups they may not know, people take a break, begin to circulate, then that’s when they say, “I never thought about that. Look at the detail. How did you do that? So then the experience takes on a whole other life.”
From that, conversations change. A surprise comes when people take a break, they come back and see a different image. They said, “it did not look like that when I left, what did you do? I say ‘you gave it time to dry and it changed the tone and tint of the paint.’”
They are just amazed because we have all been taught that paint is messy and it’s permanent, that it ruins clothes and your carpet, and yes, it does that, but it is very forgiving, he said.
“I think we need things for all of us to experience from time to time, that childlike wonder and exploration of your thoughts and things you don’t know how to verbally speak out.”
Much of his work boils down to students experiencing what Callaham calls an “aha moment.” It might happen during the class; it might come a week later. It might involve paint, clay, or pebble-like stones or exploring textures and 2-D and 3-D surfaces created with those tools.
Teaching detail is important, as is mixing, even using an eraser to make wiggly lines to create texture, Callaham said. Some students have never thought of it in that way. Once students begin squeezing paint out or dipping it out with a spacular knife, they begin to own it. They have their own sensation of what this is doing, how it works.
That moment of “aha” is that engagement that what we are doing might not be the way you did it, but you respected me enough to say ‘That was a good choice, I love what you did with your eraser,” he said.
“Because art is not infused in our culture like I think once it was, we are all looking for a pat on the back, for a thumbs up,” Callaham said. “And if we don’t get enough of it, we are going to lose our own footprints.”
Art education is important in our lives and in society. “If they (young people) have a paint brush instead of a gun, we’d have more positive things to see on the 6 o’clock news,” Callaham said. “If you don’t have access to art at your house, you’re going to go out and do something that’s not positive.”
Education is important, but there are different ways of being educated. Callaham said he believes you have to make a space for those who do not learn by the book or have special challenges or needs.
People who are traumatized need something they can do with their hands, something they can tap on, something they can rub or makes sounds with, he said. They need to let that be their voice.
Callaham recalled working in a class that featured special education students and was told they can’t do anything, so just give them a piece of paper.
“I don’t know what you are thinking, but they are students and we need to figure out what they can do,” he recalled saying. Callaham said he gave them clay and everything changed. There was no spilling. The staff was going to put them in a corner because they were making noise and they are doing the best that they can. At least they were putting their hands on it.
His hope for the classes he teaches is that more people will begin to operate in a way that’s inclusive.
“It doesn’t matter what color you are; it doesn’t matter how old you are; it doesn’t matter what your challenge is — that the stuff that we squeeze out and the stuff that we squeeze, it has a power to take all the negativity, we can flip it over and make something out of it that can last for generations. It’s just how we apply ourselves,” Callaham said.
“We’ve got to allow ourselves to be free,” he said. “Art does that.”