ABBEVILLE — Millions for millions.
That’s the fortunate situation Abbeville officials face with receipt of nearly $2.5 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Just over $2 million is going to improvements for the North Main Street waterline project.
North Main was a priority for two reasons: It is one of the oldest waterlines still in use in the city and officials have been working over the past seven years to upgrade the water and sewer infrastructure in Abbeville, said Mike Clary, the city’s deputy administrative officer.
He and City Manager Blake Stone estimated the line is nearly 100 years old.
The lines were probably put in during the ‘30s or ‘40s. They agreed the North Main Street line is probably the first waterline put in for the city. The city started putting in water lines during the 1900s and continued as the town grew.
Another reason for the immediacy of the waterline work is the state Department of Transportation’s plan to repave North Main Street, Clary said. By working with the DOT to get the waterline installed before the paving occurs, the city will save up to $2.5 million.
“For North Main, I would say that the ARPA funds really enabled the project to happen,” Clary said in an email. “It is safe to say that without the timing of the DOT paving, the city would not have been able to complete this project under its current scope, so I definitely want to thank the DOT for working with us throughout this process.”
The North Main Street waterline serves 102 households and businesses that tap directly into the line, he said. Up to 1,000 other residences off the main section of the North Main waterline will be impacted. Work will mean improved water pressure and quality.
The North Main Street waterline is up to 1.5 miles in length. It’s a much larger project the city has worked on, Clary said.
Work on the waterline could be finished by May or June. Clary and Stone said the SCDOT’s paving work is expected to start shortly thereafter.
People interested in moving to the area will often do research, Stone said. If they see complaints on water issues, that will affect their decision.
Industries do reach out, Clary said. They have capacity needs and have to know if the city can fulfill them. One advantage with the new line is that pipes won’t have a buildup of debris, Clary said. In older lines, debris often loosened when hydrants are flushed.
DHEC requires municipalities to regularly flush lines, Stone said. It often results in calls from residents.
Other planned projects are the Henry-Hillcrest Waterline Project, the Haigler-Harrisburg Waterline Project and the Upper Long Cane Waterline Project. Both the Henry and Haigler projects have been awarded grant funding, Clary said.
Work on the Henry-Hillcrest waterline should start work in March or April; the Haigler-Harrisburg project could start in 2024.
ARPA funds also went to city employees and restoration work on the Abbeville Civic Center.
When it came to premium pay, city council thought it was important to provide that benefit to city employees who worked through the pandemic to ensure that city services continued functioning as normally as possible.
From first responders to utility and public works crews, staff did a great job during the pandemic of adapting to ensure operations continued, Clary said.
Council members in December 2021 approved giving $3,500 in premium pay to employees. The city designated $292,046.50 of ARPA funds to employees.
Navigating a pandemicPeople paid bills online more during the pandemic, Clary said, noting that the community has a high portion of elderly residents who wanted to pay in person. The city wanted to be able to offer in-person services as much as possible.
No city services were cut during the pandemic, Clary said.
In-person services such as police, fire department and utilities crews required use of various safety equipment, such as personal protective equipment (PPE).
“You can’t virtually collect trash,” Clary said.
One of biggest challenges was following guidance from the (Centers of Disease Control) CDC. If there was even a suspected case, that person had to be out for 10 days, he said.
The last confirmed case of COVID-19 of a city employee was over Thanksgiving, Stone said.
Another change in operations was broadcasting city council meetings. Council has kept its call-in function. Clary and Stone said about one to two people per meeting still use it.
Renovation workThe remaining $136,695 of ARPA funds will be used to continue renovation of the civic center, Clary said. Renovation work has been completed on Phase A (roof) and Phase B (HVAC). The timing of the funding coming available while work was underway made it a natural fit to continue to investment in that project, he said.
Work is being done faster than otherwise would have been possible, he said. Work is being completed a few years ahead of schedule and is being done without the city having to incur debt, he said.
Other work at the center could include replacing the gym floor or bleachers. Clary said city council will decide the final allocation of ARPA funds in 2023.
The city is applying for up to $4.5 million in other ARPA funds from the South Carolina Infrastructure Investment Program (SCIIP).
Those funds could be used on the Upper Long Cane Waterline Project, he said. Award announcements will be made in the first quarter of 2023.
ARPA funds have to be expended by 2027, so the city would start immediately on engineering work, Stone said. Work on the Upper Long Cane waterline could start within 18-24 months.
Abbeville CountyThe county received $4.7 million in ARPA funds used as premium pay incentives for employees, infrastructure and capital projects, according to County Director David Garner.
The county reviewed eligible uses and has applied it toward projects or incentives that would benefit the county and its employees. There was no “wish list” pear se, he said in an email.
The boost in pay was discussed in executive session at a June council meeting. The motion called for up to a $5,000 boost for full-time employees and $2,500 for part-time employees hired by January.
It affected all employees, Garner said in June. It should put pay in line with employees in other county governments. The pay was to be made available in the second week of July.
The county has about 190 employees, Garner said, adding that it should help with retention of employees.
Some projects would have never been feasible for the county to support such as waterline installation and grant matching. Others were ways to invest back into employees and incentivize them for their work.
Premium pay incentives were passed by the county for the past two years, he said. The department an employee worked in determined the amount of premium pay received. This past year, employees either received a premium pay incentive or pay raise based on a compensation and classification study.
Handling the pandemicThrough modifying operations and addressing public concern, the county responded to COVID-19 in line with state and federal recommendations. Most operations were able to continue unfazed with the exception of a surge in public safety requests. Since then the county has resumed normal operations for the past year.
The capital projects are work on water lines in the Diamond Hill area with an RIA grant and work on the telecommunications system for 911 public safety, Garner said.