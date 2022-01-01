Belt-tightening is never fun.
Many governments have had to face it because of the pandemic. Many of them have been able to loosen up a notch or two as a result of a windfall from the American Rescue Plan.
Abbeville has enjoyed a $1.2 million windfall from the federal government. Mike Clary, the city’s deputy administrative officer, said the city expects to receive $2.49 million in federal funding, the remainder of which he expects will arrive in the first quarter of 2022.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, also called the COVID-19 Stimulus Package or American Rescue Plan is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by Congress to speed up the country’s recovery from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recession.
The package builds upon many of the measures in the CARES Act from March 2020 and in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, from December.
The city received funds by going through an online portal that is managed by the state Department of Administration, he said. The department is working with the Municipal Association of South Carolina to make sure governments are able to access their funds.
The process has not been difficult to navigate, Clary said. Most lawmakers have reached out to make sure local officials were able to acquire the funds.
Funds have been used to fund the majority of the North Main waterline project along with a grant from the Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA). Clary said the project is expected to cost just under $2.4 million, with roughly $1.9 million being contributed from ARP funds and $500,000 from the RIA.
The funds have been instrumental in helping the city fund the North Main Waterline project. With North Main Street already being on the SCDOT repaving list, completing this project before the road is repaved by SCDOT will help to control project costs and ensure efficient delivery of both the new waterline and the repaved street.
Funds also have been used to provide up to $3,500 in COVID-19 premium pay to city employees. He said remaining funds are expected to be used for improvements to the Abbeville Civic Center.
Money will help to speed up renovation of the Civic Center, Clary said. Currently, the city is using CDBG Funds to replace the HVAC systems and local funds to replace the roof. ARP funds will be used to complete additional renovations to the interior of the building.