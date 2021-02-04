Something is brewing in Uptown Greenwood.
A new coffee shop opened on Main Street but while it is new to Uptown, the brand is known by many in the city area.
Aromas Village Coffee has opened a second location at 338 Main St. in Uptown Greenwood. The location previously housed Main Street Market which closed in July.
“We are glad to be in Uptown,” Savannah Lopez, co-owner of Aromas Uptown, said.
Lopez and her husband, Armando, decided to open this location after the success that Armando’s mother, Ada Velez, has had at Aromas Village Coffee at 211 Hospitality Blvd. in Greenwood.
Lopez said officials from Uptown Greenwood have been trying to get Velez to open a second location in the Uptown area. She said they had looked at opening a location last year but the COVID-19 pandemic caused them to wait and focus on their original location.
“We were honestly doing good to pay the employees, pay the bills,” Lopez said.
Lopez said Uptown Manager Lara Hudson approached them about locating a coffee shop at the location.
“When Main Street Market closed, we knew that space would be perfect for Aromas’s Uptown new location,” Hudson said in an email. “Armando and Savannah are going to be great additions to our family of businesses in Uptown.”
Lopez said when they saw the space they were in awe.
“This would be amazing,” Lopez recalled saying.
She said the location was move-in ready and they were able to buy existing equipment from the previous tenant.
Uptown has previously had coffee shops on Main Street. Jimary Java, where Howard’s on Main is located, and Café 312, where Southern Soul on Main is located, operated as coffee shops in the Uptown area. Lopez said Aromas is more equipped to succeed.
“We love what we do,” Lopez said.
She said the experience of Aromas Uptown and their ability to adapt set them aside from chains such as Starbucks.
Lopez said she has worked for Aromas for three years, while Armando has been with coffee shop since it opened eight years ago.
While both coffee shops share the same name, the Uptown location will be a little different.
“Our goal is to be more creative,” Lopez said.
She said she would compare the locations as sisters but not twins. She said they will offer various coffee concoctions as well as small bites like quiches, small sandwiches and parfaits. She said they encourage those that want larger food dishes to visit one of the other Uptown restaurants.
Lopez said Aromas Uptown will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The official grand opening will take place at 10 a.m. Monday.