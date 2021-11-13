State Sen. Hugh Leatherman, longtime chairperson of the powerful Senate finance committee, was called a giant and a leader in statements from U.S. senators, state agency heads and others upon his death Friday.
Lawmakers who represent the Lakelands say the same.
State Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, who lives in Edgefield and represents part of McCormick County, said in a statement to media Friday morning: “With four decades of service in the South Carolina State Senate, Senator Leatherman — better known to many as Mr. Chairman — will have a long legacy marked in every corner of the state and mirrored through the Senate chambers for decades to come. His warm smile, commitment to community, never-stop work ethic, and resolute focus will forever be remembered.”
State Sen. Mike Gambrell, who represents parts of Abbeville, Anderson and Greenwood counties, said Leatherman was good for the state and good for the Greenwood area, helping area legislators on several projects.
Gambrell called Leatherman a “throwback politician.”
“When he gave you his word, his word was his bond,” Gambrell said. “He never went back. You didn’t worry about getting it in writing. When he gave you his word and shook your hand, that was it.”
Leatherman was the longtime chairman of the Senate finance committee, controlling the building of the state’s budget. He was often called the most powerful politician in South Carolina.
State Rep. Anne Parks said he will be missed and called Leatherman a “true statesman,” saying he wasn’t just a representative of his area, but of the entire state.
State Rep. John McCravy said Leatherman was a powerful force in the legislature for many years. He mentioned the good Leatherman did, including making sure the state had a balanced budget and little debt.
“He also was instrumental in recruiting a lot of business to South Carolina, so we’ll miss him, certainly,” McCravy said.
Gambrell said Leatherman was an “easygoing guy but he could be stern when he needed to. He was very fair.”
“It’s a great loss to our state,” said former state Sen. Floyd Nicholson, who served alongside Leatherman for 12 years.
He recalled Leatherman’s meticulous approach to the budget process, making sure everything was done right and everyone had input.
“He contributed so much to make our state what it is today,” Nicholson said.
State Sen. Billy Garrett said the General Assembly has “lost a giant.”
“He will be sorely missed, and South Carolina has lost a great friend,” Garrett said. “Our prayers are with his family and our Senate family.”
Managing Editor Matthew Hensley contributed to this report.