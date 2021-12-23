Dolls, rocket ships, bicycles, televisions, new shirts and pants — Walmart’s aisles were a playground for a dozen families Wednesday who had the chance to go on a shopping spree during the annual Shop with a Cop program.
Each year, the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office partners with sponsors to provide select families a shopping day before Christmas. Families are selected with the help of school counselors, Capt. Scott Russ said.
“I’m glad to be able to help put smiles on kids’ faces. There’s nothing more rewarding,” Russ said. “It puts as many smiles on kids’ faces as it does officers’.”
This year, the new store manager at the 508 Bypass 72 NW Walmart, Sonia Dockery, had staff help set up a morning reception for the families.
“We just wanted to kind of kick it off with a little snack and help them get started,” Dockery said. “Especially right now with the pandemic, we just wanted to be involved with the community and make it special for them.”
They were treated to snacks in an employee lounge and a visit from Santa Claus. Then officers from the Sheriff’s Office, Greenwood Police Department and state Highway Patrol, along with other county emergency staff grouped up with families to walk through the store with them.
Each family had $300 to spend. At first, the children seemed overwhelmed with their options, but soon the toy aisles were crowded with carts as they browsed each item.
Deundra Etheredge and her two daughters, 5-year-old Jordyn and 9-year-old Ocean, perused dolls and accessories. Jordyn was holding her favorite find of the day, a doll of a medal-winning gymnast.
“I love Santa, Santa is my favorite,” she said.
Her mother said it was good to get to know the county staff, and she was grateful for the chance to let them get what they wanted for Christmas.
“It’s been just awesome,” Etheredge said. “I’m glad to see the smile on their faces.”
That’s part of what keeps so many deputies volunteering to work this event each year, said Sheriff Dennis Kelly. He said it feels good to put a bright spot in people’s lives for Christmas.
“As the old saying goes, it’s better to give than receive,” he said.
Greenwood police had their own Shop with a Cop event on Monday but showed up Wednesday to lend a hand to the county, too. Deputies gave them some help Monday in taking five families shopping. Officer Jonathan Link said police are offered a glimpse into the daily struggles in people’s lives, so this is a great way to give back.
“Most of us are parents, and it’s just a joy to give them a bright moment this Christmas,” he said.
One presence was sorely missed this year, Russ said. Each year, 911 dispatcher Pam Balchin always packed and wrapped gifts for the children. She passed away Tuesday morning, Russ said, and in her honor her fellow dispatchers wrapped up boxes of candy for the children, dedicating each box to Balchin’s memory.
Russ thanked the staff who got involved, along with the Hunter’s Headquarters and C&C Metal Recycling for sponsoring the annual event. Capt. Amy Tyler, who has volunteered each year since the sheriff’s office started hosting this event, said it’s a chance to interact with the public outside of law enforcement.
“It’s just helping the kids see us in a different perspective,” she said. “Every year, we just love to see the kids light up.”