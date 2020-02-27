Some Democrats at the county level decided to weigh in on Saturday’s Democratic Presidential Preference Primary.
Greenwood County Councilwoman Edith Childs has endorsed billionaire Tom Steyer. Former Greenwood Mayor Welborn Adams is supporting Joe Biden this time around.
“I believe he can bring the country together,” Adams said. In 2016, while serving as mayor, Adams endorsed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for president.
Alonzo Harrison, chairman of the McCormick County Democrats, said he is still undecided but that the “party is excited” about the race. Several area leaders who are undecided have indicated they are leaning toward supporting former Vice President Joe Biden, who on Wednesday was endorsed by South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn.
Democratic members of the Greenwood County Legislative Delegation are declining to give endorsements ahead of Saturday’s primary. Sen. Floyd Nicholson and Rep. Anne Parks have decided not to come out with an endorsement prior to the primary.
“I hope that everybody gets out and votes,” Parks, who represents parts of Greenwood and McCormick counties, said.
“We are hoping for a healthy turnout,” said Denise Waldrep, first vice chair of the Greenwood County Democratic Party. “Tom Steyer and Joe Biden have made inroads in getting support from our people.” She said Bernie Sanders has support among younger Democrats in the party.
Polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.