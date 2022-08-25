Business leaders have advocates fighting for what they want from the state Legislature — local and regional chambers of commerce.
On Wednesday morning, the Greenwood, Laurens and Upstate chambers of commerce met with members at Break on the Lake as part of a legislative listening tour that started earlier this month. The tour takes Upstate chamber members across the region to gather opinions from business leaders about what their elected officials should focus on when the Legislature returns to Columbia in January.
Uptown chamber Legislative Director Nikki Huber and contract lobbyist Taft Matney, who led the discussion, told the attendees the tour goes through September. Afterward, they’ll survey chamber members before feeding that information to elected officials.
With an influx of state and federal infrastructure dollars, Huber said lobbyists need to know how businesses want to see legislators allocate those funds.
“We can’t lobby for you if we don’t know what’s important to your business,” she said.
Huber opened by going over the Upstate chamber’s legislative priorities. She said in order to get more people into the workforce and prevent long-term criminal recidivism, the weight thresholds for felony drug offenses should be adjusted. They’re lower in South Carolina than in neighboring states.
“A felony conviction can really hurt your chances at getting a job,” she said. “We talk with our friends in the Department of Corrections who say if these people could get jobs, we wouldn’t see them in here again.”
Cole Kazmaski, a Laurens County lakeside resident who ran in the Republican primary against Rep. Stewart Jones, asked: Why not work to decriminalize marijuana if reducing felony drug convictions was the goal? Matney said there wasn’t any political will in South Carolina for that. Instead, the General Assembly has shifted toward allowing medical marijuana with tight restrictions against recreational use.
In other workforce-bolstering moves, Huber said the chamber wants to see DACA recipients be able to apply for professional licensing. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program allows certain people who came to the United States as children to request that the government defer removing them from the country for a period of time.
Alongside attracting more workers, Huber said the Upstate chamber wants to see the Legislature help get them to their jobs. Increased state funding for transit and transportation systems will help get people to their job who don’t have access to a vehicle.
Education is a key component to bolstering the workforce, Huber said. The chamber is advocating for laws allowing people who are not certified teachers to get work in education if they have experience in a relevant subject matter.
“If there’s a chemist in Michigan, they’re more than qualified to teach chemistry at the content level,” she said.
They’re also looking toward implementing “pay bands” for school teachers, over the current system of “step” increases for pay.” These would, she said, give school districts the flexibility to move high-performing teachers up several steps in pay, into another “band.”
Justin Benfield, CEO at Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital, said atop educating workers and recruiting them, legislators need to address root causes of brain drain — when trained and educated workers leave their homes to seek other communities.
“Recruiting into the classes to make sure we have enough to meet demand is a challenge,” he said. “Retention of those post-graduates is also a challenge.”
In higher education, Piedmont Technical College President Hope Rivers said there’s a need for infrastructure and capital funds, alongside tuition assistance for people wanting to get better educated and professionally trained.
“A lot of our buildings in higher ed are older,” she said. “From a technical college perspective, equipment money is always important, because we have to have the equipment being used in the businesses.”
Huber mentioned a few other legislative interests the Upstate chamber has, including reforming the state pension system, expanding capital funds available for small businesses seeking to start up and new incentive forms for businesses that aren’t tied to real estate.
Former Greenwood County Democratic Party Chairperson Charles Lewis asked about rural broadband expansion, and how likely it is the legislature will move to expand Medicare. Matney said it’s not likely at all that Medicare will see any boost, and the state’s still-young broadband office is working to plan expansion into rural communities.
The president of one of Greenwood’s newest industries, Dan Hobbs of Impresa Building Systems said while he doesn’t have much he wants to lobby the state legislature for, Wednesday’s meeting of chamber and business minds proved what he already knew when he came to South Carolina.
“This reinforced what I say to everyone across the industry — South Carolina and the city and county of Greenwood have done wonders to welcome business.”