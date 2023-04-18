At a McCormick County Council meeting in March, council member Chuck Cook asked the CEO of a real estate investment firm be allowed to respond to residents’ comments during a meeting.
SLV Windfall Group CEO Jim Walsh wanted to address residents’ concerns about a pending sale between the group and a Chinese-based firm. Chairperson Charles Jennings denied Cook’s request, saying he would not allow Walsh to speak since he wasn’t on the agenda.
County ordinance 99-13, adopted Aug. 17, 1999, doesn’t allow for people to speak unless they sign up several days in advance.
Section 1 of the ordinance says, “Should any person, group or organization request to be heard upon any matter at a regular meeting of County Council, such person, group or organization must submit a request to the County Administrator prior to 5 o’clock p.m. on the Thursday preceding the next regular Council meeting scheduled for the following Tuesday.”
Cook criticized the rule that kept Walsh from responding to the concerns, which centered on a Chinese firm buying property close to dams, military bases and nuclear plants.
“I think it simply points out the difficulties we have with the current ordinance, which provides that you must sign up by 5 p.m. the Thursday before the agenda is issued, which gave Mr. Walsh no opportunity to know who was going to be on the agenda, what they were going to talk about — and sign up in advance,” Cook said.
The deal between SLVW and Food Base Group has since been nixed, and a new agreement between SLVW and Nassau Enterprise LLC is moving forward. Nassau Enterprise is fully owned by U.S. citizens.
But Cook’s question about the public speaking ordinance brought up questions: How common is this in Greenwood and the Lakelands? And should McCormick County revise its ordinance to allow more of a debate?
The Index-Journal surveyed Lakelands boards and councils about their procedures.
It first asked Jennings if he thinks it’s time for McCormick County to update its 24-year-old ordinance.
“We can revisit it and discuss it more with our attorney,” Jennings said. “By revisiting it, we can check with other counties to see how they are doing it and what their ordinances say.”
Jennings said the current ordinance helps council prepare and helps it avoid potential issues.
“It lets you know that people will be coming to the meeting, and you know the topic,” Jennings said. “The main thing is that people can’t come to the meeting and ask to speak on a subject because, sometimes, your meeting could get out of control. It would carry on forever, and then we’d get into debates to where someone could be for and some against. It would just go on and on, and you don’t want that. You want to keep the meeting in order.”
Here is a sampling of what we learned from our survey of other boards and councils in the Lakelands:
Greenwood County CouncilAnyone wanting to speak on an agenda item during a public comment section, which is available at every regular county council meeting, must sign in on a form before the council meeting starts.
The instructions for signing up are projected on the screen before the meeting. Sign-in closes when the chairman asks if everyone who would like to speak has signed up, after which no one is allowed to speak who has not signed in.
City of GreenwoodCity policy says any person wanting to appear before or present to council must submit their request using a form provided by the city to be on the agenda before noon on the second Wednesday of the month preceding the regular meeting on the third Monday of each month.
People wanting to speak at a public hearing are exempt. No one is placed on the agenda until filling out the form, which is available at tinyurl.com/ypbmd44y
Greenwood County
School District 50People who would like to speak must complete a form at the door before the meeting starts. The district will allow up to 15 minutes of public input, with each person given five minutes. The policy states that no more than three people will be heard at one meeting, but “if unusual circumstances exist,” the board may vote to extend the time limit.
The board will allow people to speak on any subject relating to schools, but will not allow them to talk about an individual person.
Greenwood County
School District 51Those wishing to speak before the board must inform the superintendent in writing of their topic at least five days ahead of the meeting. They will be limited to five minutes.
Greenwood County
School District 52Anyone who wishes to speak is given five minutes. Speakers must complete a form at the door before the meeting starts.
The district’s policy states that comments must be restricted to items on that meeting’s agenda.
Board Chairperson Ray Jackson said, “The Greenwood County School District 52 Board of Trustees allows people to speak at our meetings because it helps us do our jobs more effectively. As school board members, it is our responsibility to ensure that our students are receiving an education that will set them up for success in life. To accomplish this goal, it is necessary that we have an avenue to hear public concerns so that we, as a board, can provide effective solutions to remedy these issues.
“Public comments are also essential to maintaining transparency with the public. (Helps the Board operate ‘in the sunshine’). As school board members and elected officials to a public body, we understand that our power is directly derived from the public. We also understand that public trust is a fragile thing. Thus, the public comment period serves as a time to promote engagement between the board and the public and to facilitate the exchange of ideas and concerns.”
Abbeville County SchoolsThe district allocates up to 15 minutes of their meeting for public forum. Speakers may only speak on items that appear on the agenda and must complete a form at the door before the meeting begins. There is a three-minute time limit.
Board Chairperson Tim Rhodes said, “None of the board members are allowed to ask questions. It’s just with public input, we like to hear from them what their point is on whatever the agenda item is.”
McCormick County SchoolsPeople are allowed to speak about any school-related topic, not just ones that are on the agenda. They must fill out a form before the meeting begins. The policy does state that the chairperson reserves the right to limit discussion of the same topic “in an effort to provide individuals the opportunity to be heard on a variety of topics.”
Board Chairperson Terry Wilson said, “We want as much public involvement as we can have. Sometimes it may not seem like that, but the thing is that in order for the school to function, it takes the whole community. We need public input to the point of where the parents or the grandparents, whoever the kids are with, feel comfortable with the education that the kids are getting and will support it. In order to improve the education that we’re providing, we need the public’s involvement.”
Abbeville City CouncilA person must sign in on the sign-in sheet before the meeting, according to Mike Clary, the deputy administrative officer. This sheet is placed on the main table at every council meeting. People should write their name, address and they topic they wish to discuss.
Typically, the mayor will also open the floor for comments for anyone who has not signed up but wishes to speak. While people do not need to sign up in advance, they can call City Hall and sign up ahead of time.
People are welcome to present documents as part of their presentation, and there is no formal process to submit those, he said. Since people can sign up to speak at the meeting and the floor is also opened for comments, council does not have a process to alter those rules.
The sign-up process is in-person at the time of the meeting or via phone call or email ahead of the meeting.
Members of council can add items to the agenda. The council strives to have the agenda posted the Friday before council meetings to give the public as much notice as possible as to the items being discussed.
Council members do occasionally bring up non-voting items for discussion during new business that were not on the agenda. For a voting item to be added during the meeting, it must receive a two-thirds vote by the council and be an emergency/exigent circumstance. Members of the public are welcome to speak about topics of their choice during the public comment period.
Index-Journal staff writers Greg K. Deal, Lindsey Hodges, Damian Dominguez and Robert Jordan contributed to this report.