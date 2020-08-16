Wearing appropriate clothing for Google or Zoom meetings seems like an easy task — for adults and teenagers. Young children are unpredictable, so there is no telling what they might pick out of their closet to wear for the first day of school.
All Lakelands public schools have virtual options in place, so if a child doesn’t feel comfortable coming to school during the COVID-19 pandemic, they don’t have to.
Greenwood County School District 50’s virtual learning program handbook said students must adhere to policy JICA or the district’s student dress code policy. The policy can be found at https://boardpolicyonline.com/?b=greenwood&s=257584. Inappropriate and impermissible student attire includes, but isn’t limited to:
All pants must be worn above the hip.
Clothing that depicts alcohol, drugs, tobacco, racial slurs and epithets, sexual suggestions and insinuations or inappropriate language.
Halter tops, tank tops and see-through clothing.
Shorts, mini-skirts and culotte-type clothing are allowed in grades 5-12 with the following restrictions; said garments may not be made of clinging material such as, but not limited to, biker shorts and pants, surfer pants, form-fitting knit material, etc.
Hats
Greenwood County school districts 51 and 52 will deal with students who are wearing inappropriate clothing individually, but they will not enforce a dress code policy, District 51 Superintendent Fay Sprouse and District 52 Superintendent Rex Ward said.
“That’s not a fight worth fighting if you ask me,” Sprouse said. “If a student shows up in underwear only, we will have to talk with the parent.”
McCormick County School District is not enforcing its uniform dress code for virtual students at this time, Superintendent Jaime Hembree said.
Abbeville County School District’s iTECH Academy students will have to be appropriately dressed while on camera, Superintendent Mason Gary said.