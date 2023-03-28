Charles Apple, who grew up in McCormick and works as a graphic designer for newspapers, recently visited Greenwood and was delighted by what he saw.
Not just by the changes to the city, but by the work of the graphic design students at Piedmont Technical College, where he was a speaker on the Visiting Artist Lecture Series.
Apple works for The Spokesman-Review in Spokane, Washington, but lives in the Atlanta area. He creates the “Further Review” pages that provide detailed looks at history, current events and entertainment. The pages occasionally run in the Index-Journal.
Apple said speaking engagements are always fun for him because he gets to learn something. The highlight of the trip had been seeing the work students have produced, which he called “amazing stuff.”
He said he felt a little intimidated to show pages during his presentation that had some of his drawings.
Apple talked about his process, resources and how he gets ideas, along with his career trajectory that led to what he’s doing now.
He said he is acutely aware that unlike most students he speaks to, who are usually journalism students interested in visuals, these are visual students who are not necessarily interested in doing journalism, and they may go into advertising or marketing.
“They’re going to wind up taking stuff — if they take anything away at all and I hope they do —they’re going to wind up reinterpreting that in ways that I cannot even fathom and that is even cooler,” he said.
He said looking back at his slideshow, he tried to put an emphasis on doing fun stuff when it’s possible, especially with entertainment topics. He said he did see some fun stuff in the student work he was shown.
“People love to have fun, readers love to have fun, and so I think we could do more of that as an industry,” Apple said.
He said he isn’t sure how many students will or should even go into journalism, but that he is sure he will be surprised and delighted by their work.
Apple also remarked on his visit to the area, his first in about 40 years, and was looking forward to visiting McCormick, saying he can’t believe how much Greenwood has changed.
