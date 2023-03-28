Charles Apple
Buy Now

Charles Apple speaks to a group of students and staff at Piedmont Technical College on Thursday.

 LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL

Charles Apple, who grew up in McCormick and works as a graphic designer for newspapers, recently visited Greenwood and was delighted by what he saw.

Not just by the changes to the city, but by the work of the graphic design students at Piedmont Technical College, where he was a speaker on the Visiting Artist Lecture Series.

Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.