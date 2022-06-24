The U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling Friday, effectively ending constitutional protection for abortion, triggers South Carolina legislation that would ban the practice once a fetal heartbeat has been detected.
“It’s a great day for our nation,” said State Rep. John McCravy, a Greenwood Republican who represents District 13. “This long-awaited opinion has finally been written.”
The ruling, reversing nearly 50 years of court precedent, gives states the power to allow, restrict or ban abortions.
McCravy, sponsor of the Fetal Heartbeat Protection from Abortion Act, asked state Attorney General Alan Wilson to file a motion with an appellate court to lift a stay on the law. The state House passed the fetal heartbeat bill in 2019 and the Senate approved the measure in 2020. Gov. Henry McMaster signed it into law in January; however, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia put it on hold.
If the appellate court lifts the stay, the heartbeat law will go into effect immediately, McCravy said.
“Once that’s done, anybody trying to do an abortion will be required by law to do an ultrasound,” McCravy said. “If a heartbeat is detected, the baby is protected.”
McCravy is chairperson of an ad-hoc committee that will look at developing a state law to ban almost all abortions in the state. He said the committee will begin meeting within the next two weeks.
“My personal opinion is to ban abortion, with no exception except the life of the mother,” McCravy said. “We will go through a process of listening to the public before we vote on a bill.”
Wilson said in a press release that it’s important to remember the ruling does not outlaw abortions nationwide.
“It simply allows the people of each state to decide,” Wilson said. “This office will continue to defend any law the General Assembly enacts in response to this decision.”
Contact staff writer Greg Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.