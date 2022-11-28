There was no denying that Xzariera Okevis Gray fatally shot Demetrious “Meatball” Fuller, an act caught on a neighbor’s surveillance camera.
Instead, Gray’s defense said the Aug. 26, 2017 slaying wasn’t murder but self-defense.
His legal team couldn’t convince a Greenwood judge or jury that Fuller’s death was anything but murder, leading to a 40-year prison sentence — 35 years for the murder conviction and a consecutive five-year term for possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The 33-year-old’s projected release date is Aug. 18, 2057.
Attorneys for Gray took the argument to the state appellate court. In a 3-0 opinion issued Wednesday, the court declined to order a new trial and upheld the trial court’s decision to admit surveillance footage despite a questionable timestamp — the homeowner explained that he never set the time on his video system.
The court did, however, take issue with part of Circuit Judge Frank Addy’s decision in Gray’s immunity hearing, which was conducted to weigh Gray’s claim of self-defense and determine whether Gray was immune from prosecution. Citing contradictory testimony, Addy said he was deferring to the jury.
“The trial court was required to make specific findings supporting its decision that this court could review on appeal,” Appellate Judge Aphrodite K. Konduros wrote. “While the trial court ruled that Gray did not prove by a preponderance of the evidence that he was entitled to immunity, the record contains no specific findings that support that determination.”
The court is sending the decision case back to Addy so he can make specific findings.
At the immunity hearing, which the ruling recounted, Gray alleged that an argument had escalated and Fuller took a swing at him before both men struggled for Fuller’s gun, which he kept in his waistband. Gray said he got control of the gun and tumbled backward, firing at Fuller because he charged toward him. According to Gray, no one else was around at the time.
The surveillance video and two witnesses portrayed matters differently.
Fuller had stashed his gun in the bushes outside a nightclub earlier, the witnesses said, and the argument between Fuller and Gray was over this gun, which Fuller couldn’t find and certainly didn’t have on him. They also said someone was standing beside Gray when he fired at Fuller.
The video showed this third person, and in the footage, it did not appear that Fuller was charging at Gray.
The story for the prosecution and defense ends the same way. Officers responded to a report of gunshots. A woman flagged down responding officers and took them to Fuller, who was shot in the chest. Fuller, 46, died at Self Regional Medical Center. Authorities captured Gray a few days later in Columbia.
At the time, Gray was out on bond while awaiting trial on several counts, including a charge of attempted murder.
Contact Managing Editor Matthew Hensley at 864-943-2529 or on Twitter @IJMattHensley.
