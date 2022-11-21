No one was hurt in an apartment fire that displaced up to nine people.
The blaze occurred about 4 p.m. Friday in a unit at Wisewood Apartments off Florida Avenue in Greenwood, said Greenwood County Fire Department Chief Steve Holmes. The fire did not spread to other units.
Firefighters forced open the door of the stricken unit to gain access, as well as the door to an adjacent unit to confirm no one was inside it.
The blaze started in the kitchen, but Holmes said Saturday the cause of the fire could not be determined.
An adult lived in the apartment with four children ages 1, 3, 5 and 7, he said Saturday. At least four people lived in the adjacent apartment.
As of mid-afternoon Saturday, a Red Cross representative said the organization was working with four clients in connection with the fire.
“The family had left about 15 minutes before the fire started, so it could have been a whole lot worse,” he said.
Greenwood County and City fire departments, along with the Highway 34 and Northwest fire departments responded to the blaze, he said. No firefighters were injured. Red Cross officials were informed of the fire.
Assistance for the families came promptly as a Red Cross representative lives at the apartment complex. Steve Lyda resides in a unit across the parking lot from the stricken apartment.
When he realized a fire had occurred, Lyda said he put on his Red Cross vest and went to work.
“I was glad to be at home when the fire happened to assist the clients,” he said Saturday. “The main blessing is that nobody was home.”
Red Cross aid includes arranging overnight hotel stays. Within a couple of days, Lyda said a Red Cross representative will contact the families to see how they are doing and to determine if any others needs, such as longer hotel stays, have to be met.
He has worked with the Red Cross for 20 years. “I’ve helped more families than I can count.”
Lyda watched firefighters using crowbars to force open the doors of the apartments. Except for the fire, it’s usually very peaceful at the complex.
The only signs of disturbance at the building were the marks the firefighters’ crowbars left on the doors. A resident in the same unit said he didn’t even know a fire had occurred.
A representative of the apartment complex said no statement will be issued until the Greenwood County Fire Department delivers an official report.
Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.