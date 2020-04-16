Trees still stand on a tract along Calhoun Road across from the YMCA in Greenwood, but soon there might be a new development on that land.
TCA LLC of Augusta, Georgia, has plans to build an apartment complex named Hamilton Park on 16.55 acres the company owns along Calhoun Road.
The plan is to build three-story apartment buildings that will be more than 42 feet tall, according to a variance application filed with the planning department. The company is seeking to rezone the property to fit the additional density that it requested in its application.
“They have made an application to the planning commission and was scheduled for the March commission meeting,” said Phil Lindler, Greenwood City/County Planner.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the planning commission meetings in March and April were canceled. There is no word on when the commission will be able to meet again.
For now, TCA will have to wait to begin construction on these new apartments until approval can be given.
Attempts to reach TCA on Tuesday afternoon were unsuccessful.