Index-Journal staff writer Lindsey Hodges was one of several guest judges for the Anything Goes and Dessert competitions during the S.C. Festival of Discovery.
Before my table of celebrity judges began evaluating the array of foods laid before us as part of the Anything Goes contest for the S.C. Festival of Discovery, we were told to try not to react too strongly to any of the foods.
A few of us remarked to each other about how that could be difficult, as oftentimes we wear our feelings on our face. But I think we were all willing to do our part in being objective.
We did well. Tasty morsels of shrimp, sausage and even lamb, dripping with sauce and grilled to perfection, were brought to us to score, and we did so with backs straight and poker faces on.
Believe me, the bacon-wrapped shrimp would have, on any other occasion, earned some sort of response in adoration. Shrimp and grits, too. But we were doing our duty to barbecue and the American way of life (more on that later), so we kept it quiet and contained.
Until dessert.
Our first two desserts were brought to us in Styrofoam clamshell boxes. Our table captain held them open for us to judge, and they looked and tasted delectable.
Some teams went all out with the dessert, though.
The table captain walked out and returned with a big tray bearing six meringues topped with chocolate custard and garnished with mint and berries. The tray included bows, electric tea lights and gleaming silver forks for us to use.
I don’t think any of us withheld any reactions after that point. We started tasting the three desserts, each one delightful in its own right. I put many 9s on my scorecard Friday evening, the highest you could judge.
Thinking we were done, we all started raving about the foods we’d tried, table captain absent.
Then she returned.
Oh, we’re not done.
A peach cheesecake expertly garnished with rows of peach slices and some of the most perfect berries I’ve ever seen was dropped before us, an encore of a delightful meal with five great fellow judges.
As an aside, I believe Friday evening may be the first time I have taken an official oath, at least that I can remember.
While standing in line waiting to get signed in, I had filled my sister in on everything I knew. Ashley, visiting home from Louisiana, came with me as a second judge. We got super lucky in drawing the same table, so we enjoyed the experience together.
I had spent a couple of minutes on Friday afternoon reading past columns and stories about the judging, not wanting to go in blind. Something that stood out to me was that judges take an oath, which we did.
By taking the oath, judges swear they will be both objective and subjective in their evaluations of the barbecue laid before them. There’s also a bit about strengthening and preserving barbecue and the American way of life.
I made my way Uptown every day of this year’s festival, surrounded by people from all walks of life coming together for good food and better company along Main Street.
Barbecue, community and the muggy embrace of the South Carolina heat? That’s the American way of life for me.