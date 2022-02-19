McCORMICK — The Red Rooster Emporium on Main Street has been a fixture for many years. It has served as an antique shop, art gallery and the headquarters for the county’s quilt trail.
Owner Shaaron Kohl has been acquiring and selling antiques for quite some time, but the business has been up for sale as Kohl winds down her post-retirement career.
One of the first things visitors ask is how the Red Rooster name originated. A handout explains name’s origins.
“The way I see it, antiquing is all about nostalgia,” the handout says. “The Red Rooster image places me instantly on a small farm in north-central Ohio in the 1950s. Lots of kids, lots of work and lots of animals. One memory that helped me choose the Red Rooster name is that of an angry, territorial rooster chasing my older brother lickety-split from his barnyard domain to the safety of mom and the modest white farmhouse.”
Kohl’s handout also says, “Sometimes in the summer, mom and dad would pile all of us in the car to drive a seemingly endless 13 miles to the drive-in movie’s family night — $1 for the carload. A flashing neon red rooster sign far ahead told us we were nearly there. ... The Red Rooster is a vibrant symbol of a simpler time, a small farm, a big family and so many precious memories.”
Kohl said it ended up being the perfect name.
“This was rural. I didn’t want a hoity-toity name that wasn’t appropriate for the area,” Kohl said. “And also it lends itself really well for marketing and graphics and so on.”
Working as an emergency room nurse at Self Regional Medical Center helped finance Kohl’s first antique shop a little farther down Main Street than its current location.
“This was a big journey,” Kohl said of her foray into the antique world. “The guys went golfing, and my mother and I went antiquing. I just fell in love with the whole thing.”
Kohl said that, before she had her own place, she went around critiquing what other shops were doing.
“One day, a little voice in my head said, ‘Well, if you think you’re so hot, why don’t you just open a shop?’ And that was kind of the beginning. I read a lot, and I educated myself a lot. All this creativity was just simmering on the back burner for years.”
Kohl started the original Red Rooster with inventory she obtained through estate liquidations and auctions. Her first store was much smaller than the current one.
“The best thing about the Rooster is that we’ve evolved,” Kohl said. “We started as antiques and collectibles, and we moved up here with that same idea in mind, and the market was not there.”
A friend of Kohl’s suggested the second floor would make for a great art gallery. Kohl collaborated with the McCormick Arts Council (the MACK), which is across the street, and she put on exhibits in conjunction with monthly MACK offerings.
“I was not, in any way, trying to compete with them,” Kohl said. “What I did provide was space for local artisans to show their pieces.”
As Kohl approaches her 80s, she said she wants to get out and explore the world, which is a big part of why she’s selling the business.
“That’s a big number just kind of sitting there on my horizon,” Kohl said. “I’m extraordinarily healthy, and I want to do some things like traveling — just have some spontaneity and options. Right now I’m limited because I need to be here six days a week.”
She said she won’t be limiting in who she sells the building to, but also said her customers have expressed they would like to see it continue as an antique shop.
“They’re truly dismayed that this would go away,” she said. “They love to come to town. It’s a great diversion. My vendors are top-notch. They provide such diversity.”