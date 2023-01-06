After spending the bulk of last year trying and failing to pass stricter abortion restrictions amid legal challenges to the state’s six-week ban on abortion, local legislators are disappointed with the state Supreme Court striking down the ban.
The 3-2 decision published Thursday came about two years after the ban on abortion after Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law the ban on abortion after cardiac activity is detected, typically about six weeks into a pregnancy. The majority opinion, written by Justice Kaye Hearn, says the state has the authority to limit the right of privacy for pregnant people, but six weeks is an unreasonable period to be informed and make meaningful decisions regarding a pregnancy.
For state Rep. John McCravy, who was on the front lines of promoting the heartbeat abortion ban, the court had no business striking this law down after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
“The U.S. Supreme Court, through the Dobbs decision last summer, gave the decision about abortion back to the state legislatures,” the Greenwood Republican said. “Today’s decision does not respect the separation of powers and strips the rights of this state to make a decision reflective of the people’s voices.”
McCravy pointed to Justice John Cannon Few’s opinion containing a line that might spark the future of abortion-restricting legislation in the state. While Few, who grew up in Greenwood and graduated from Greenwood High School, was part of the majority striking the heartbeat bill down, he wrote that a total ban on abortion, although a complete invasion of a pregnant person’s right to privacy, might be reasonable under the state’s constitution. Few compared a total ban on abortion to the state’s interest in criminalizing rape and child abuse, saying if the legislature determined life begins at conception, it could argue a compelling interest against privacy rights.
“I think the path forward is to pass a bill that bans abortion in this state,” McCravy said.
Few’s chief criticism of the bill was that the state Legislature failed to provide evidence that they did any fact-finding to determine that six weeks is enough time for a pregnant person to know they are pregnant, become informed about their options, make do considerations and take action if they sought to terminate the pregnancy. He referred to the approximate six-week timeline for cardiac activity as “arbitrary.”
McCravy said scores of attorneys are looking through the 147 pages of the court’s opinions, looking for ways to tweak existing prefiled bills in the state legislature to restrict abortion. There’s a bill each in the state House and Senate for consideration this session that would both lay out new abortion restrictions — bills H.3552 and S.0240, respectively.
State Sen. Billy Garrett, R-McCormick, is the primary sponsor of the Senate’s bill. He criticized the supreme court’s decision as judicial overreach. He clarified that he had not gone through the 147-page opinions but said if the governor signs a bill into law, it is presumed constitutional. He doubted that the court was ruling on the law’s constitutionality.
“The Supreme Court needs to get out of the business of legislating,” he said.
Garrett said he hopes the Senate bill’s definition of “diagnosable pregnancy” for its timeline will make it into law. Garrett defined the term as “when a woman produces certain kinds of enzymes” — his bill specifies the detectable presence of human chorionic gonadotropin, the hormone detected by home-use pregnancy tests. With a 28-day menstrual cycle, the hormone hCG can be detected in urine 12-15 days after ovulation, according to FDA.
The Lakelands newest legislator, Rep. Daniel Gibson, R-Greenwood, had no comment Thursday. He said he hadn’t had the opportunity to background himself on the court’s decision, although his campaign centered on banning abortion. Other lawmakers who represent the Lakelands were not available for comment Thursday.
