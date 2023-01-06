After spending the bulk of last year trying and failing to pass stricter abortion restrictions amid legal challenges to the state’s six-week ban on abortion, local legislators are disappointed with the state Supreme Court striking down the ban.

The 3-2 decision published Thursday came about two years after the ban on abortion after Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law the ban on abortion after cardiac activity is detected, typically about six weeks into a pregnancy. The majority opinion, written by Justice Kaye Hearn, says the state has the authority to limit the right of privacy for pregnant people, but six weeks is an unreasonable period to be informed and make meaningful decisions regarding a pregnancy.

