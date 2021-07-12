When The Sensible Pumps' motor home pulled up to Jackson Station for their first concert there, singer Mattie Phifer wasn't sure what to expect.
It was about 1986, and while Jackson Station was a popular late-night bar and music venue for the area, Phifer had never heard of it. She and her three bandmates were living out of her hometown of Whitmire, and earlier that year they decided to quit their jobs and be a full-time working band.
"We got hooked up with an agent who booked us at Jackson Station," Phifer said. "That was one of our first full-time gigs It was always Friday night, but it was an all-night thing. You wouldn't start playing till 11, then you'd play until 5."
Their hosts, Gerald Jackson and his partner Steve Bryant, treated people at their club just as guests in their home — they actually lived in a loft upstairs that overlooked the dance floor and stage. Phifer remembered telling Jackson the band would make their own sleeping arrangements, but he insisted on putting them up at the Greenwood Motel.
"And there was Gerald's mom, Mrs. Jackson, taking money at the door," Phifer said. "She was a feisty one."
These were long nights and rough days for the band. The motor home they used to lug their gear to gigs broke down on nearly every trip they made. The four women were splitting their often-meager earnings and making just enough to pay the bills.
It was a good time, but tough on the body, Phifer said.
"I look back on it now and think, God that was hard," she said. "But I have no regrets."
The Greenwood Blues Cruise concert series, part of the S.C. Festival of Discovery this week, highlights talented and frequently under-appreciated blues musicians from all corners of the country. This year, however, it has a special focus on artists who played the soundtrack for those sweat-drenched, alcohol-fueled nights at Jackson Station — the bands who kept the dance floor crowded for years.
The Sensible Pumps were originally from Charleston. Phifer was a teacher living there in the early 1980s playing guitar and singing when she could, but she wanted to spend more time on music. She brought on her friends, drummer Mindy Harvey, Catherine Brickley on keys and bassist Susan Cree.
"We were all living down in Charleston in the '80s," Phifer, now 67, said. "Our whole premise was one day we would quit our jobs and go on the road."
The women, all in their 30s at the time, bought a house in Charleston and moved in together, using the living room as their rehearsal space. The plan clicked into place, and they started booking gigs throughout Charleston.
"Blues was always something we did, but we threw in some country and '80s pop, too," she said.
There was some novelty in being a group of all women, but one of the unique things about their music was that three of their members sang. They could bring three-part harmonies into songs written for a single voice, making familiar tunes new again with layered harmony.
Gary Erwin, also known as Shrimp City Slim, was a Charleston-based musician and has served as the Blues Cruise's artistic director. He books the artists who play the festival and helped get bands together who had played at Jackson Station. A lot of artists who played there even semi-regularly aren't around anymore, he said, but he'd kept in touch with Phifer.
"I've known the Sensible Pumps for a long time," Erwin said. "I used to go and see them at this beach place called Bert's Bar in Sullivan's Island."
He said they were the type of band that helped bring crowds at swelteringly hot and stuffy venues like Bert's, which had no air conditioning and makeshift windows.
The band made a name for itself and got asked back at quite a few venues. By about 1986, they had all quit their jobs, bought a motor home for traveling, packed up and moved to Whitmire. Soon after, they got their first gig at Jackson Station.
But that's not the only place they were playing. That motor home took them throughout South Carolina and as far North as West Virginia. It broke down often, and inside they put padding atop speakers as makeshift beds.
The motor home was cumbersome for a lot of venues, and they were often parked in alleys or parking lots nearby. There was no space for it at all at some bars, so they'd have to find somewhere else to park and then haul their gear to the venue.
Cree, their bassist, had worked in marketing, so she came up with professional branding and photos of them to advertise the band. Their love for music drove them to keep pushing.
"Every week you had to pack up everything and go somewhere to play," Phifer said. "It gets in your blood. It's a lot of fun, but when it became more like work instead of fun, I called it quits."
The band split up in 1989 on amicable terms. The motorhome that made traveling to gigs possible also made Phifer's next step possible. She parked it outside of an old farmhouse she'd had her eyes on in Whitmire, and lived there while remodeling the house.
"That motor home afforded me to build my own home," she said. "We had some grand adventures."
She returned to education and is now an assistant principal at Whitmire Community School. Phifer continued playing music on occasion and sometimes played as The Sensible Pumps with Brickley, performing their greatest hits from their golden years.
About 10 years ago, Erwin reached out from the Pumps' past and asked Phifer and Brickley to play a show in Charleston celebrating their era of coastal blues bands. It was a precursor to Erwin asking them to play the Blues Cruise.
Phifer and Brickley went on stage Saturday as The Sensible Pumps in Uptown. Erwin said he was overjoyed when the women agreed to play a show — their band was a rarity in their time, and they offer a unique, fun sound for the festival.
"We're going to show up, have some fun and do our very best," Phifer said the week before the concert. "It all came full circle and allowed me to do what I wanted to do — have my little place in the country."