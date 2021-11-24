Hundreds of plates were ready ahead of time, but a hungry line of people and plenty of volunteers Tuesday made quick work of the 8th annual outreach Thanksgiving dinner at The Hut.
“It was amazing. We had some people even ride their wheelchair out through here,” said Avery Roman.
Roman has been feeding his community for 10 years, organizing free Thanksgiving dinners open to the public. After two years on his own, he teamed with Marandy Woolridge and her friends to make his meals even bigger. For eight years, they’ve hosted a Thanksgiving dinner at The Hut — the former American Legion Post 224 building on East Cambridge Avenue.
For years, the dinner was a communal event, with rows of tables set up inside the building to let people sit down and dine together. Both dinners hosted during the coronavirus pandemic have been drive-thru meals, and cars were lined up out to the road ready to pick up their holiday meals Tuesday afternoon.
Roman said it was all a blessing — the eager people who came out because they knew they could rely on this event for a meal as well as the new helping hands that gave out to-go plates through car windows.
“You see those smiles when they pull the windows down, that’s what it’s all about to me,” he said.
Local restaurants donated cooked dishes so the trays could go out with ham, turkey, dressing with gravy, macaroni and cheese, green beans, rice, a dinner roll and dessert. Volunteers served and handed out plates, and others donated money to help make the meal happen. For those who were unable to attend, some volunteers made home deliveries.
“We had a little more donate and help this year,” Woolridge said.
Members of the Greenwood County Democratic Party came out to help serve and hand out meals. Wanda Moore, the party’s community chairperson, said after donating last year, members wanted to get more involved this time.
“I didn’t make it out here last year, but I said this time I was going to make it no matter what it takes,” she said. “Sometimes, when it’s Thanksgiving, people only think about me, me, me. This is the real meaning of Thanksgiving.”
By 5:30 p.m., Roman said the group had given away about 700 plates — everything they had prepared. He was grateful to all the donors and volunteers who made it possible.
“To me, this is just a great way to give back to the community, the way the Native Americans welcomed the settlers,” said Mei Kung, who volunteered.
It’s seeing so many people from across Greenwood come together to feed others that was so inspiring to Annette Edwards.
“People aren’t doing it for a show, they really are sincere,” she said. “When they actually see you out there working in the community with them, they know you’re willing to serve.”