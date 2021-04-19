Annexation and rezoning headline Greenwood City Council’s meeting tonight.
The body will conduct a public hearing on housing developer R.T. Bailey’s request to bring nearly 40 acres off Calhoun Road in Greenwood County into the city’s limits. Bailey is also asking for council to rezone the property from agricultural zoning to R-7 residential zoning.
R-7 is considered high density with 6,000-square-foot minimum lot sizes and a maximum of seven housing units per acre, the city’s zoning ordinance said.
The “Johns Creek” subdivision would be similar to Bailey’s Milford Pines development, Baily said in zoning application documents.
“I’m looking to annex into the city for multiple reasons,” Bailey told the county’s planning commission in March.
Bailey has often taken advantage of the city’s infrastructure reimbursement program for streets and storm drainage in the public right-of-way.
The planning commission voted to deny the request after residents of the area voiced concerns about the project.
“We don’t need these homes packed in like sardines,” Joe Langley said at the hearing.
Residents were concerned about the number of new developments in the area. Across the street from the property, Bailey is building Clairborne, a duplex-style development that will feature 76 units targeted at an older population. Less than a mile down Calhoun, Hamilton Park Apartments are being built across from the YMCA.
“It breaks my heart,” Jimmy Faulkner said at the hearing. “This has got to stop at some point.”
Faulkner owns the property behind the development along Pine Tree Drive.
Council will also hear from the community on an ordinance to amend the budget and give city employees one-time recognition pay using an unappropriated fund surplus. The amendment also directs money to be used to repair two locations where storm water drainage needs repair in the city.
Council members will also consider appointing Walter Roark to the Board of Architectural Review replacing Calhoun Mays. Council will also consider appointing Bryson Bouknight to replace Shelia Reynolds on the City/County Planning Commission.
The body also will consider going into a closed door meeting to discuss a contractual arrangement for the potential use of property located on Griffin Avenue.