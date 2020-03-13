Anne Craig is retiring as executive director of the Arts Center of Greenwood.
The center’s board of directors announced Craig’s retirement, commending her 23 years of service and dedication.
Craig will remain in the post through this month and then serve as adviser to the interim executive director through September 2020. Sylvia Martin, the Arts Center’s education and outreach director, has been named interim executive director.
Craig has served in the post since January 1997. The Arts Center marks its 15th anniversary in the renovated federal building at 120 Main St. this year. Renovating the building was a $2.5 million project that took two years. It served as a catalyst for development in Uptown Greenwood and the cultural arts district, including The Museum, Greenwood Community Theatre and restaurants. Since opening in February 2006, the location has welcomed more than 225,000 visitors.