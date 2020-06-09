A stinky, slimy animated rapping duo is getting out the message about keeping the planet clean, in a minute-long cartoon that debuted in May.
“Fart Head and Ned Save Earth” is the brainchild of Brock Scott, 34, formerly of Greenwood, and his creative studio, Fun Bunch Creations. Scott plans to turn it into a series of educational videos for children. Among his biggest fans are his wife, Elizabeth, and his parents, who are from Greenwood.
Scott came up with the cartoon idea when he moved to Los Angeles several years ago.
“There was this massive disc of smog hovering over the city as I was driving in,” Scott recalled. “Living there for four years, it made me realize we have to do something about pollution. It looked like the city just farted up a smog cloud.”
Scott does video and animation production full time at his home in Houston, Texas. He is also a media producer for 58 public schools in Texas. He has done freelance work for clients, including BMW’s plant in Spartanburg.
Scott describes “Fart Head and Ned Save Earth” as a 60-second animated music video. He estimates it took him some 400 hours, start to finish, for that one minute of animation.
“At the beginning of the video, just to get Fart Head from lying down to standing up took me 20-something hours. For that particular series of movements, I had to draw with the computer every single frame...Not only do I have to create the music, I have to write lyrics that rhyme, that are in sync and I have to have really fast-paced animation,” Scott said.
“Humans are amazing,” Scott added. “We can be some of the kindest living things and also the most destructive. ... I wanted to create something fun and educational for kids to create environmental awareness. The funniest and immature things can really stick with people.”
Scott explains: Fart Head is a tin can creature. living in a trash dump, whose head squirts out gas. Ned is a worm. Both promote living green, recycling and anti-litter messages.
Scott creates animation using his computer but first draws story boards on paper. He collaborated with artist Nacho Ravelo for art direction on the video.
“It makes people laugh and people remember the rap songs,” Scott said. “It’s my first original idea for animation.”
Scott did a voice for the project and rapped part of it, but he also collaborated with a rapper and hip-hop artist Uni V. Sol for Ned the worm’s voice, and with Matt Gurgol for music and sound effects.
Scott is also working with a huge influence in his life, Greenwood’s Mark Riddle. The two met when Scott was a head soccer coach at Emerald High School in Greenwood and Scott was coaching Riddle’s son.
The elder Riddle and Scott are working together on revamps for some of Riddle’s most beloved and successful children’s programming.
Riddle is a three-time Emmy award winner.
He has served as executive producer of “BJ’S Bedtime Bible Stories” and “Divine Will,” a film released by Pure Flix. In 2002, Riddle as co-creator and executive producer of the “Dooley and Pals Show,” produced at Disney/MGM Studios in Orlando. Both series still air on many networks including educational and religious networks in the U.S. and worldwide.
Riddle has served as executive producer for “The Passion Artist” by Anne-Marie Esson and the film “Triangle and Tribulations.” Mark served as an independent agent for the new TBN Network “Smile of a Child,” and brought them children’s shows from all around the world.
He has two children, Morgan and Hunter. He lives in Greenwood with his wife, Sheila, of 30 years. He also serves as the college golf coach for Lander University.
Riddle is something of a Renaissance man. He has done many things from apparel work to producing kids’ television shows, and having ownership in a franchise soccer team. He is a 1984 graduate of Lander University and his television creation and production career began in the 1990s. He also was executive producer on a 2014 musical drama, “Divine Will.”
For the past few years, Riddle has been working on executive producing a future movie project. This one centers on Coastal Carolina University winning the College World Series in baseball.
“I give Brock (Scott) credit.” Riddle, 58, said. “He took that chance and jumped in his car and drove all the way to California and ended up getting a job and learning a lot.”
Riddle said a California company is converting all his shows to high-definition so they can continue to air on networks and Scott is converting episodes to put them on YouTube.
Scott credits his success in film production and television to Riddle.
“Most people don’t know it but he’s won numerous Emmy and Telly awards...’The Dooley and Pals’ show is still shown in many countries, two decades later...I created an animated website for him one summer and learned animation online and reading books.”
At the time he met Riddle, Scott was a junior at Lander University, studying theater and mass communications. One of his professors was Monique Sacay-Bagwell of Greenwood.
“I remember how Brock loved to think out of the box,” Sacay-Bagwell said. ‘I’ve had the pleasure of auditioning for Brock on animation being produced by Mark...It’s a nice example of how we have come full circle.”
Scott said Riddle encouraged him to move to Los Angeles, California. Scott had already been making a handful of short films and collaborated with Austin Newman on a horror movie at that point.
“I packed myself up,” Scott said. “I moved to L.A. and talked myself into a job, producing educational TV. I would literally sleep at the studio. I had a cot in the basement. I was working on four shows a week and ended up producing more than 80 TV shows in a year and a half, for programs such as ‘Zoo Clues’ and ‘Origins.’
“I still use things from Monique Sacay-Bagwell’s acting classes (at Lander) for my cartoon and TV voiceovers,” Scott said, noting he also found work as a marketing director for various brands and platforms.
“There’s some new content in the works for BJ Bear,” Scott said. “I’ve learned to produce my own stuff and Mark is ready to revamp his cartoon series. So. I’m going to help him do that. ... All of Mark (Riddle’s) content will still be on TV, but we are moving all his shows on to YouTube. We’re going to tackle that in the latter part of the year. He has hundreds of thousands of fans worldwide.”
Scott describes YouTube as the “Wild West of production right now.”
“You can create smaller segment content and you don’t have to go through TV studios like you used to,” Scott said. “You can make a really good living off YouTube and create the messages that you think are the most relevant and the most pertinent.”
Scott is a member of the Emerald High School Hall of Fame and former head soccer coach at the school. He played one year of soccer at Anderson College and one year at Lander University, before a knee injury sophomore year curtailed his college playing career.