Phil Zigos has a full head of silver hair, a body that belies his 70-plus years, an easy gait and a ready smile. He looks like the picture of health.
He has several people to thank for that after a medical emergency on July 17. Among them are Margaret “Gigi” Smith and Elizabeth Watkins who performed CPR on him when he collapsed during a workout at the Greenwood Family YMCA.
It was a just a regular Sunday. All three were in the cardio room. Watkins was on a treadmill. Smith didn’t want to work out but was encouraged to do so by her husband. She was wiping down a cardio machine when she saw a flash of color from a brightly hued shirt. It drew her eyes to a man who had fallen to the floor.
At first, she wasn’t sure what had happened.
“It took my brain a little while to realize that he wasn’t moving, he wasn’t breathing,” she said.
His foot was still in the stirrup of a stationary bicycle. She recalled thinking perhaps his ankle was broken.
“It’s not normal for someone to be exercising on the floor in the corner,” she said.
Watkins jostled Zigos while saying “Sir, sir?” Then she started compressions and breathing assistance. Smith joined her.
“It felt like an eternity, but it was only two minutes,” Watkins said. Then YMCA staff arrived with an emergency defibrillator.
Zigos, who leads the board for Meg’s House, had suffered an arrhythmia. He said he remembers nothing of the incident.
“I thought I was in pretty good shape. I work out two to three times a week,” he said. Workouts include 30 minutes on a stationary bike for cardio, hitting the machines and then getting on the floor for crunches and stretching.
He had open heart surgery in 1990, a five-way bypass, he said. Still, he didn’t see this coming.
“I didn’t even know. I was pedaling away and then it went blank,” he said. He was told the doctors tried to wake him up on Monday. The next time he was aware was Tuesday. He woke up with a ventilator tube down his throat. People came to see him on Wednesday. Zigos admitted he doesn’t remember them. “It was weird.”
It was an experience for Smith and Watkins as well.
Smith’s first clue that something had happened was hearing a woman yell out.
“I didn’t think about it. I just did it. I just reacted,” she said. “I did what I thought was right.”
With 30 years as a surgical technician, Smith had a good idea about what was right. She had practiced CPR on dummies. Watkins, a veterinarian technician and a current stay-at-home mom, had used life-saving techniques — on animals.
“I remembered enough,” she said. “I was also trained as a first responder at my last job. That probably helped more than golden retrievers.”
The next morning, first thing Watkins did during a visit to the YMCA was ask about Zigos.
“I had to know something,” she said. The manager came out and looked so serious. “I thought ‘Oh God, this is it.’” She was told Zigos was intubated and alive. She broke down right at the front desk. “I was so relieved.”
Smith left the YMCA and went to her sister and brother-in-law’s house and sat on a couch.
“I felt like I didn’t do enough,” she said. She recalled the way Zigos looked when EMS took him out. “I can’t describe the color you were.” Learning he was alive the next day created a flood of relief.
“It was enough,” she said.
Zigos rattled through a list of everyone he needed to thank, from the women who acted to save his life to the person who drove the ambulance.
“I am thankful to the Lord for his grace and mercy. My heart is stronger because of this,” he said.
Since then, Zigos has been reading more. He learned that in such a situation, you have 30 seconds to three minutes to get a heartbeat, otherwise you die or become a vegetable.
He showed a small bump under his skin where a pacemaker and defibrillator is located. If another issue arises, it will shock his heart back to a normal rhythm.
Activities are restricted. Doctors have told Zigos he might be able to do workouts in October and can possibly return to the golf course in September. He doesn’t drive, but said he has been dropping hints to his wife that he might be ready.
The episode has changed all of them in some way. Smith is more observant of people now. “I’m looking around at everybody to make sure they are all OK.”
So many people don’t want to get involved, she said. “Your life may depend on it, someone helping you.”
Smith and Watkins encourage people to learn CPR and other life-saving techniques. Smith said everyone at least needs to know CPR to be able to help until EMS arrives.
Zigos wants to be more observant about being a disciple-maker.
“That’s what we all should do,” he said. “We all need to be aware, always. Everybody has a chance to make a difference.”