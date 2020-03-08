Jitavius Daquan Adams didn’t say much during his bond hearing Saturday morning. He only responded to the judge by saying “no sir, yes sir” throughout the hearing. The 21-year-old was ultimately denied bond, remanded into custody and returned to jail.
Adams was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and brought back to Greenwood Friday morning to be charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Adams is accused of shooting 22-year-old Jakevius Lamont Parker on Tuesday morning at the roadway of Pearl Street. Adams was awaiting trial for an attempted murder charge in connection with a 2018 shooting in Greenwood, which did not result in any injuries or fatalities.
Neither Adams’ or Parker’s family were present for the bond hearing. Adams did tell the judge he had an attorney, but did not say who it was. The attorney was not present for the hearing.
Next for Adams is General Sessions Court for a preliminary hearing.