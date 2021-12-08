MCCORMICK
Robotics, broadcasting, CPR training – all under one roof.
McCormick County leaders and stakeholders got to peek Tuesday morning at some of the programs and initiatives taking place in the county’s schools.
Tuesday was the first Leadership McCormick day in the district, and government officials, nonprofit leaders and higher education officials toured the schools to learn about the initiatives taking place.
“The purpose of today’s event was to invite community stakeholders to hear about our ‘world class’ instructional initiatives, tour our classrooms and to learn how we can continue to strengthen our community partnerships,” said McCormick County School District Superintendent Jaime Hembree.
“With the support of our excellent community leaders, the sky’s the limit for McCormick County School District. We are stronger and better when we work together, and today is evidence of that. Today was a win for the school district and community as a whole.”
Groups were taken on tours of the elementary, middle and high schools, speaking with interventionists, teachers, librarians, students and others.
“We are so excited to move forward together to ensure world-class educational experiences for our students. We are extremely grateful for our community stakeholders who attended today’s event and look forward to continuing these partnerships in the future,” Hembree said.
She said the feedback received included praise for the broadcast studio, engaged students, dedicated teachers and a stimulating environment.
“We are moving forward,” was one comment Hembree cited.
The only negative comment she received, she said, was that attendees wished they had more time.
Ahead of the tours, guests learned about maintenance, transportation, food services, athletics, everything that makes the schools run.