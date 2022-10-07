Mama Barnes IJ file photo 2

Aline “Mama” Barnes shows off the greenhouse that makes up a small part of Faith Home’s 67-acre campus in Greenwood.

If there was anyone who knew what unconditional love was, it was Aline Barnes.

Described by her family as firm but lovable, Barnes — or “Mama Barnes,” as many knew her — showed unwavering love to addicts who arrived on campus at Faith Home regardless of who they were since its inception in 1966.

Faith Home executive director Aline Barnes addresses a crowd of more than 200 during a Women’s Leadership Council luncheon, where she was honored with a “Champion Award.” This award was one of many Barnes received throughout her life.
Faith Home had a birthday celebration June 18 for Executive Director Aline D. Barnes — known to most as “Mama Barnes” — when she turned 90. More than 300 atteneded the drop-in, including many who graduated from the program. Established in 1966, Faith Home now maintains four campuses for men and women with a total of 135 beds.
Aline “Mama” Barnes, center, sits with two men served by Faith Home in this 2013 photo.
Up until the very end of her life, Aline Barnes gave to the community. Here, she is preparing cups of hash for a past barbecue supper.
Aline Barnes was known for her sense of humor and her competitiveness. Her favorite game to play was Aggravation.

