If there was anyone who knew what unconditional love was, it was Aline Barnes.
Described by her family as firm but lovable, Barnes — or “Mama Barnes,” as many knew her — showed unwavering love to addicts who arrived on campus at Faith Home regardless of who they were since its inception in 1966.
Barnes died Monday at age 90, but she left this world with one request: keep the doors of Faith Home open.
“She told James (Gowan), please keep these doors open and keep this going because there is still such a need for this. She told us not to give up on Faith Home and we promised her we would keep the mission alive. That was the final thing she said — don’t give up on Faith Home and stay involved,” said Kathy Sudduth, Barnes’ daughter.
The early years
Danny Barnes and Rex McCravy established Faith Home to help those recovering from alcoholism. It received its first residents in 1971. The facility in Greenwood was a male campus and at the time only housed 14. Barnes worked alongside her husband, Danny, who served as executive director until 1998. After his death, Barnes became executive director, a role she fulfilled for 24 years.
“Under her leadership, Faith Home has grown tremendously. It was always a dream of Danny’s and hers after they started Faith Home to have a women’s facility,” said James Gowan, Faith Home general manager.
That dream came to fruition when it opened a women’s facility in Abbeville that then could hold 12 women, but now house 24. The Greenwood campus grew and in another men’s facility — this one in Spartanburg — opened in 2004 that could house 27. And in 2020, a women’s facility was opened in Spartanburg with a capacity of 20. On the Greenwood campus, there are 67 men.
“Faith Home burned down in 1992. There were 41 men as residents at the time. Everybody survived. At the time, Danny Barnes said it would be built back bigger and better, which it did. Everybody lost everything,” said Roy Williams, adopted son of Danny and Aline Barnes and resident of Faith Home.
The one thing that didn’t burn in the fire? A Bible.
A true queen
“I feel like she’s the true Queen Elizabeth of recovery,” said Barnes’ granddaughter, Tonya Verble.
Barnes was strong willed but had a stronger heart. While it’s unclear how many lives she’s changed over the years, it tallies in the thousands.
One of those people was Lee Kitchens, who went through Faith Home about six years ago.
“I’ve never met anybody who is unconditionally loving of everybody she comes across. When I went there, I was lost. I was completely giving up and she made me find myself again,” he said.
Even when he left Faith Home, Kitchens said Barnes was always there for people.
“She would find time to talk to you and if she couldn’t do it, she would find someone. It was meant to be for them to open Faith Home. The first time I walked on those grounds — there’s just something about that place,” he said. “Personally, she’s somebody who touched my heart that I’ll never forget. She’s right next to my parents. She’s an angel that walked the Earth.”
“We’ve had several say how she taught them how to love because when they came to Faith Home they were so broken and they didn’t know how to show love. She taught them,” said Pat Gunter, Barnes’ daughter.
A servant’s heart
“She didn’t call them residents. They were all her sons and daughters. She made that clear that they were family,” Gunter said.
During the holidays, Barnes made sure each resident received a gift and she always liked to do things big.
Gowan said she was a fanatic about Christmas lights — and the more lights, the better.
“The airport is right beside us so we got to wondering if the planes were going to land here at Faith Home instead. And every year you had to add more to it. It had to be completed and it had to be right or they had to redo it,” he said.
Barnes also taught Sunday school for 52 years at her church, Callie Self Baptist Church, with the church naming the class for her.
“She’d go to church and teach Sunday school, sing in the choir, and in the early days she would come out here and play the piano,” Sudduth said.
Aside from her love of helping people, peach milkshakes, cooking and board games, singing was one of Barnes’ favorite things to do. Faith Home was known not only for its spaghetti suppers, but also for its renowned choir, which Barnes directed. She sang her last song just a few weeks ago at homecoming before becoming ill.
The recipient of numerous awards for her service to the community, Barnes was cherished.
“She was a good and faithful servant all the way to the end. They sacrificed so much of their lives without any complaints. If you’d met her, you’d never forget her,” Gunter said.