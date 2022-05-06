When a community has a common good in mind, its residents have the option of forming a special tax district to help pay for it.
Under state law, counties have the authority to establish special tax districts to pay for particular services. Greenwood County Treasurer Steffanie Dorn said they operate similarly to fire districts, which levy a tax to provide fire services.
“It’s to raise money, to pay for things that benefit that particular area,” she said. “It’s really the residents of the neighborhood saying we need to provide common things for our neighborhood.”
A major example is roads, she said.
“So many people think that the road they have in their neighborhood — if it’s in the city, it’s owned by the city; if it’s in the county, it’s owned by the county,” she said. “It may be one of those, but it may be owned by the state or it may be owned by the neighborhood itself.”
If there’s no ready mechanism for a neighborhood to raise the money necessary to pay for road improvements and maintenance on a road the neighborhood owns, then it could fall into disrepair. A special tax district provides a way to tax the people of the neighborhood to fund those expenses.
The county doesn’t form these on its own — they’re started from the ground up. Residents of a neighborhood must first meet to discuss the tax district and its purpose, then take a vote to agree on the plan. The county takes recommendations for three commissioners who will help organize the district and decide how much money they need for whatever common good they’re seeking to fund.
“They can tell us, ‘We need X amount of money,’ and then we have the info related to their property values in the neighborhood,” Dorn said. “We determine what millage rate needs to be applied to be able to pay for what they need, or they tell us they want a flat fee and then that gets applied to every lot in the neighborhood.”
The Chinquapin tax district was formed in the 1990s. Jerry Stevens serves as one of its commissioners and said the neighborhood needed a reliable way to pay for various expenses, including maintenance of a dam.
“The obvious benefits of it, you take a community like Chinquapin, people paid their HOA dues but it was truly voluntary,” he said. “We converted to a special tax district and every year the HOA board submits to the county how much it needs to run the community, to pay for the lights and the landscaping and the dam.”
The costs are included in residents’ tax bills as a millage rate. The county charges them a tax based on their property’s value, so people with properties worth more will pay more.
“I live on the lake, so my property has more value than some others,” Stevens said. “I don’t mind paying a higher rate because I live on the lake.”
To ensure the funds are spent on what they’re intended for, the county handles the collecting and spending of those dollars. Dorn said the tax districts have to submit requests for those funds to be paid out, that way they aren’t used inappropriately, and the county pays those bills directly from the pool of special tax funds for that district.
There are more than 40 special tax districts in Greenwood County, although several are no longer active. Dorn said that’s likely more than most comparable communities have, and county officials have questioned why some of these districts were formed in the first place. Many are decades old, and while county officials intend to review each of the tax districts, Dorn said it hasn’t been a priority.
There’s currently a moratorium on creating new special tax districts pending that review, but in the meantime, several tax districts have elected to dissolve. On Tuesday, the Northfall Acres tax district asked County Council to let them dissolve. Dorn said that district originally formed to pay a utility company for work requested in the area, but with the debt being paid off soon, they no longer need to collect tax revenue to pay it off.