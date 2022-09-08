Tree Down

Wednesday's storms proved to be too much for a home on McCormick Highway after a large tree fell on top of it. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the family.

 KELLY DUNCAN | INDEX-JOURNAL

The American Red Cross is assisting a Greenwood family after a tree fell on a home on McCormick Highway as a result of Wednesday's storms. 

Greenwood County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Josh Hood said he did not know of any injuries reported.

