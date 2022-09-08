American Red Cross brought in after tree falls on home From staff reports Sep 8, 2022 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wednesday's storms proved to be too much for a home on McCormick Highway after a large tree fell on top of it. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the family. KELLY DUNCAN | INDEX-JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The American Red Cross is assisting a Greenwood family after a tree fell on a home on McCormick Highway as a result of Wednesday's storms. Greenwood County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Josh Hood said he did not know of any injuries reported. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Josh Hood Red Cross Greenwood County Tree Injury Storm Office Lakelands Connector Food Bank reactivates Mobile Food Pantry program 4 hrs ago Burton to speak at Abbeville Civic Center Sep 7, 2022 I Am Lander 150: Leading educator drew inspiration from parents’ hard work Sep 7, 2022 Students receive scholarships to attend SC State University Sep 7, 2022 Latest News +11 Queen Elizabeth II's health: Live updates +4 NASCAR returning to North Wilkesboro with '23 All-Star race +5 No. 19 Badgers follow up shutout by hosting Washington State +4 No. 9 Baylor braces for loud noise, late night at No. 21 BYU +9 Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood woman charged with sharing harmful material on social mediaGreenwood woman charged with vandalizing prominent fountainGreenwood man facing sexual conduct chargeCoroner IDs victim of slaying in AbbevilleGreenville man faces gun, drug chargesGreenwood man sought in early morning disturbanceLitter of puppies named after local businessesCourt reprimands Greenwood County magistrate for outburstsSelf Regional, AAMC announce plans to affiliateDistrict 50 clarifies details of monkeypox case State News Exceptions split Republicans in South Carolina abortion ban Another US congressional delegation in Taiwan amid tensions Abortion floor debate splits South Carolina Republicans Judge says SC electric chair, firing squad unconstitutional Rape, incest exceptions out of South Carolina abortion bill