American Red Cross assisting family in Greenwood County after fire From staff reports Feb 20, 2022 American Red Cross volunteers are assisting a family whose Emerald Road home in Greenwood was damaged by a fire Sunday. Eleven people are being helped with financial assistance for needs such as food, clothing and shelter, along with referrals to resources.