Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 6:02 pm
A fire, possibly caused by fireworks, destroyed a home at 2312 Briarwood Road just before midnight on Tuesday.
Fire officials found a 2,200-square-foot mobile home laundry room and ceiling area ablaze. Officials said the home had extensive fire and water damage to the ceiling and interior.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Share your news tips and story ideas with us.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.