Greenwood is in bloom.
From the verdant, lush topiaries to raised flower beds bursting in color, the South Carolina Festival of Flowers has turned Uptown into a garden.
This is the fifth year Greenwood is being judged as an America in Bloom community. America in Bloom is a national nonprofit spanning hundreds of communities and made up of environmental consultants, horticulturists, arborists and others who work to promote beautification, environmental education, volunteerism and community vitality.
Greenwood joined America in Bloom in 2016 as the first South Carolina community to ever take part in the national competition, and was awarded best overall floral display with a 4-out-of-5 rating. In 2020 and 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic kept the organization from running normal operations, but on Thursday, two judges and advisors from America in Bloom toured Uptown to see what’s growing in Greenwood.
Kelly McWhorter, executive director of Visit Greenwood, SC and the community’s tourism head, introduced AiB advisers Douglas Airhart and Steve Zwiep to what the Festival has meant for Greenwood County. Analysis of the Festival reports a $5-$6 million economic impact from the more than 30 events throughout June. Public and private funds have pumped about $29 million into the Festival during the past 15 years, Whorter said.
Zwiep and Airhart have backgrounds in horticulture, with Zwiep having headed an annual tulip festival in his home of Holland, Michigan and Airhart a professor at Tennessee Tech University. They were put up in Inn on the Square for a few days this week, and their tour of the city began Thursday and will continue through tonight.
Their role is to see what Greenwood has done and how the city and county staff, along with their partners and volunteers, pull off what they do during the Festival. After arriving in Greenwood, the two judges said the topiaries and gardens of Uptown are already a draw that can bring in tourists and give residents a nicer visit downtown.
“We all see something different,” Zwiep said. “These topiaries are bringing more people downtown, and that’s the goal. It isn’t just the stores benefiting from it, it’s the restaurants, the hotels in the area, and not just the one downtown.”
Cooperation between city staff, local businesses and volunteers is a good indicator of community vitality, Airhart said. He appreciated the city’s focus on greenery and landscaping around the Main Street corridor.
What surprised Airhart was the public education efforts made amid the Festival. He praised Greenwood for being a Bee City USA partner — another national organization that focuses on supporting the life cycles of native pollinators. McWhorter said Greenwood became a Bee City after America in Bloom representatives recommended it years ago.
“Any community that hasn’t made that commitment doesn’t know how much it involves,” Airhart said.
McWhorter said she was eager not just to show off Greenwood’s strengths, but to tap into Airhart and Zwiep’s knowledge and resources to see what they might think could improve Greenwood further.
“Where do we need the most advice and help,” McWhorter said. “It took me years to realize while we are being evaluated, these advisers can be great resources.”
McWhorter said she’s got eyes on ways to improve tree conservation in Greenwood, along with programs to further celebrate local history.
“America in Bloom really strengthens the initiatives we already have,” she said. “It also gives us feedback on other initiatives we can do to improve our community.”
City horticulturist Jimmy McInville walked Zwiep and Airhart around Uptown Thursday morning to explain the work public works crews do to keep Greenwood green. The two advisors were also scheduled to tour Lander University, the Railroad Museum, Lake Greenwood State Park and the Ninety Six Historical Site, along with other sites.
For McWhorter, showing off Greenwood to the America in Bloom advisors was a joy — as a lifelong resident, she said she’s glad to show off her hometown. Next year, Greenwood will have an even bigger platform, she said. Partnering with Spartanburg, Greenwood is hosting the national America in Bloom symposium in September 2023, and attendees will be brought in to take a walking tour of Greenwood following conferences in Spartanburg.
“It’s a heartfelt pride in this community, all we have accomplished and all we have to offer,” she said. “To me, this is a driver. This is exposure, and this is the way we can get more people to learn about Greenwood.”