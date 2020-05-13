Amanda Cleveland can get her sixth-grade students at Westview Middle School to do just about anything, because they love her, and she loves them.
“In my classroom, we’re a family,” she said.
Cleveland won Greenwood County School District 50’s First Year Teacher of the Year award Tuesday during a Zoom meeting that Johnathan Graves, D50’s director of communications, set up for all the candidates to join. A video produced by Graves, his interns and Lee Ann Starnes, the district’s 2018-19 Teacher of the Year recipient, showcased all the candidates teaching inside their classrooms. At the end of the video, Cleveland was honored with the prestigious award. Erin Watts, principal at Westview Middle School, congratulated her in the video and said “she’s transformed her students, and the entire sixth-grade hall.”
“I was shocked and so honored,” Cleveland said about winning the award. “I have wanted to be a teacher my whole life, and for my principal to think these things about me, it’s a humbling honor.”
For next year, Cleveland hopes to implement more group projects and things that the whole class can do together.
“I need them to be able to learn together, fail together and pick each other back up,” she said. “We will build each other up and not tear each other down.”
Cleveland found being at home during the COVID-19 pandemic very difficult because she loves to constantly hug all her kids like they are hers. She occasionally finds herself conducting a Zoom meeting while cooking supper.
“It’s hard because we do have that family connection with each other, (so) to only be able to see each other through Zoom, I felt like I couldn’t reach and teach them the way that I needed to because we were just having to talk through the computer,” she said.
Cleveland admits that online learning works, but she hopes they “don’t ever have to do it again.” Online learning helped students with the educational part of being in class, but she said that being in a classroom “is so much more than just that.”
One thing that helped Cleveland teach her students online was the relationship she has with them. A piece of advice that she would give to future teachers is that “relationships matter, and they start day one.” She even sent her students stuff before they entered her classroom before the beginning of the school year.
“You got to build those relationships,” she said.
Cleveland said she did not require a pat on the back. She will teach and love her students no matter what, but she is appreciative of the honor and thankful for the opportunity.