Something is triggering hallucinations in an older man. He has a moderate to severe form of dementia.
His family is caring for him at home and cannot solve the mystery.
Enter Lizette Cloete, a dementia educator and occupational therapist with Home Health Services of Self Regional Healthcare.
"I told the family that if they wanted to do one single thing that very day to change the man's ability to function, I would replace the ceiling fan above where the man slept," Cloete said. "That ceiling fan had been making a terrible noise, but nobody else in the house noticed, because they had grown accustomed to it."
Part of what happens with dementia, Cloete said, is you lose your ability to filter out background noise such as fan noise or a television on for hours a day.
"People are scared of losing physical abilities, but they are even more afraid of losing their thinking abilities," Cloete said. "The man had lost his ability to communicate that the noise was bothering him, 24 hours a day, but he tried to get up and move around and get away from the noise."
For many with some form of dementia, brain changes occur that render them unable to recognize something is wrong with their cognitive abilities, Cloete said.
"It's an actual medical condition and it can occur with dementia, brain injury and stroke," Cloete said.
With almost 30 years' experience as an occupational therapist, Cloete's emphasis is working with dementia patients.
"Most of my clients are seen in their own home environments," Cloete said. "Experts hypothesize that Alzheimer's and dementia start 10 to 20 years before symptoms show."
Every 65 seconds in the United States, someone is being diagnosed with Alzheimer's and one out of three seniors die with some form of dementia, Cloete noted.
South Carolina ranks seventh in the United States for incidence of dementia, she said.
"These are scary numbers," Cloete said. "South Carolina has a higher incidence of strokes. We are also in the part of the country where there is a higher-incidence of Type 2 diabetes and hypertension. ...Research indicates there are up to 36 contributing factors for dementia."
Making lifestyle changes is key to lessen risk factors, Cloete said.
"All of us, even those with no underlying conditions, should be doing things to keep our brains active," she said. "Lots of research shows that diet, exercise, sleep and stress play significant roles in our cognitive health. I can exert control over my diet, exercise, sleep habits and stress levels. That's where the emphasis and education need to be."
Cognitive impairment progression goes through stages, Cloete said, noting in the earliest — the subjective cognitive impairment stage — perhaps only you can discern you are not thinking sharply.
It's not readily noticed by people around you and it might not show up if you took a test to evaluate how well you remember information or understand something told to you.
Once you reach the stage known as mild cognitive impairment, it is potentially diagnosable through testing, Cloete said, flagging problems with memory, language, thinking or judgment.
"If you are still in the workforce with a mild cognitive impairment, that's when others start to notice it, because you forget appointments or to finish a task," Cloete said. "Mild cognitive impairment is a pre-dementia stage."
"With mild cognitive impairment, you can still learn," she said. "This is when brain games and structured activities can be important."
If you are a language-based person, opt for math-oriented games or puzzles, which exercise a different part of your brain.
Following mild cognitive impairment are stages of mild, moderate and severe dementia.
"But, even at these stages it's important to engage people in what they are still able to do, but it just might look different," Cloete said. "I work with families and with people who are coping with those kinds of cognitive impairments. ...It's very person specific. Engage them a small task they have always done, like folding laundry, or reminiscing. Use photo books."
At the moderate to severe cognitive impairment stage, Cloete said it's possible for you to navigate your own home, but you might forget to eat or stay hydrated throughout the day. Family members as caregivers have to step in and help.
"It's important to figure out what someone's level of impairment is, what his or her daily routines are and what the caregiver's frustrations are," Cloette said, noting her background and assessment tools can help to create a plan for providing care in the home if appropriate.
Lizette Cloete is an occupational therapist, registered and licensed. Cloete's credentials also include, Certified Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia Care Trainer, Certified Dementia Practitioner and Skills2Care certification. She graduated as an occupational therapist in 1992 in South Africa. Cloete recently obtained certification to teach the Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia Care Seminar, a course required for becoming a Certified Dementia Practitioner. Cloete also has a podcast titled "The Baffled Brain: Demystifying Dementia."