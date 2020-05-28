A longtime public servant in Greenwood will soon be leaving for a slower pace.
Billy Allen, who serves as director of public works for the City of Greenwood, will be leaving in June. He has worked for the city for 28 years.
Allen started as a contractor replacing sidewalks for the city. He was hired by longtime city manager and current Greenwood County Council Chairman Steve Brown.
“I hired him twice,” Brown said. “He is that good.”
Brown described Allen as one of his favorite people and praised his skill and knowledge.
“I never had one ounce of problem with Billy Allen,” Brown said.
Allen has worked under three city managers.
“The citizens of Greenwood have benefited greatly from Billy Allen’s nearly three decades of service,” said Charlie Barrineau, who previously served as city manager.
“I’ve seen a lot of transformation,” Allen said.
From Uptown Greenwood to the South Carolina Festival of Flowers and the South Carolina Festival of Discovery, Allen has left his mark on the city.
The city has won multiple awards that Barrineau credits to Allen’s experience and creativity with construction management.
Allen, who was at the time the city’s street superintendent for public works, was honored at the March 17, 2003 Greenwood City Council meeting as one of the city’s first certified arborists.
“He dedicated a lot of years to the city,” said current City Manager Julie Wilkie. She also credits his institutional knowledge with the success of the public works department. “The good thing is he will be around.”
Allen plans to do contracting work once he leaves the city and is looking forward to a slower pace.