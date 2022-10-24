Cora Ellenburg and Christian Woodard look at the robot at the Piedmont Tech booth during the iMAGINE Lakelands STEAM Festival. INSET: Grace Estudillo twirls a ribbon at the Greenwood County School District 50 Magnet School Program booth.
Cora Ellenburg and Christian Woodard look at the robot at the Piedmont Tech booth during the iMAGINE Lakelands STEAM Festival. INSET: Grace Estudillo twirls a ribbon at the Greenwood County School District 50 Magnet School Program booth.
Parents often look for ways to provide engaging life-enrichment activities for their kids. There were plenty of opportunities for that during the iMAGINE Lakelands STEAM Festival on Saturday in Uptown Greenwood.
The event featured more than 50 exhibitors from high-demand jobs and fields who provided hands-on experiences to youths in areas that might spark interest in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics careers. Exhibitors educated youths about a variety of topics.
Charlene Calhoun’s youngest son, Alan, 9, stood proudly in front of an attack helicopter that, with its dominating presence, was a magnet for kids near the Uptown Market. Alan is in the Montessori program at the early childhood center in Greenwood.
“It is very important,” Charlene said about the event. “Exposure is key to science, technology, engineering and mathematics. It’s very important to expose children early so that they’ll be aware of the different fields that they can go into. We’re always signing up for robotics, aeronautics and LEGO camps in the community.”
Amanda Kane brought her daughter, Emily, 9, to the festival. Emily wants to work for NASA when she grows up.
“Emily loves science,” Amanda said. “Anything to keep her interested in STEM is what we always look for. She loves to come out here and be inspired and to be excited about different opportunities that she can have.”
Amy Logan brought her son, Alan, 7, to enjoy the weekend activities.
“We have never been before,” Amy said. “He just loves doing projects, and we just try to get him out of the house, too. It gets them thinking about different avenues. I love to see him experiment with the painting. He did the Morse code and went through the CPW (booth) and learned about all the water filtrations.”
Darcy Malnory came with her grandson, Deighton, who has been to the event in the past.
“There are so many learning opportunities,” Darcy said. “It gets their imaginations going. Thinking outside the box. Deighton loves to build anything.”
Demetrius Pyburn brought his sons, D.J. and Jeremiah, who were enthralled with the Piedmont Tech robots.
“The boys really enjoy robotics — and science and math,” Demetrius said. “I wanted them to see opportunities for them and learn more about this subject.”
Contact staff writer Greg K. Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.