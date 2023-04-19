One mistake and it’s instant death.
Even though it’s a dangerous job, lineworkers say they love what they do. Because of the danger, they’ve built camaraderie that comes in handy when on a job.
“It’s real easy to get complacent and real easy to get tunnel vision,” Greenwood CPW lineworker Preston Silcox said. “You’ve got people on the ground and people in the bucket. They’re always looking at you, making sure you’re being aware. It’s just one big circle. It’s everybody helping each other.”
Tuesday was national Linemen Appreciation Day — a day to honor the work men and women do to keep the power on in their communities.
With 36 years on the job, James Cohen is the longest-serving Greenwood CPW lineworker.
“It is a risky and hazardous job, but what you have to do is you have to keep in mind safety,” Cohen said. “Do not take the short steps. Go through every precaution of your safety rules. And do not break the safety rules.”
Taking a short step can be devastating.
“It’s going to kill you or kill somebody with you — or it’s going to mangle you up so bad that you won’t be able to function,” Cohen said. “So, you’ve got to always keep in mind the safety.”
Cohen said it’s a rewarding career because it allows him to provide a service to the community.
“The company has been good to me, and I have been good to the company,” he said.
Silcox was in the Marines and had a Marine friend who became a lineworker. Silcox was intrigued, so he pursued it as a career.
“You build camaraderie with the guys you work with like in the Marine Corps,” said Silcox, who has been with CPW for three years. “I didn’t have any electrical experience before this. I’ve learned a lot about that.”
Safety is always top of mind.
“It’s constant observation,” he said. “You make sure they’re being safe.”
Brad Russ, who has been with CPW for eight years, said, “You want to look out for your brother. You keep your eyes on him at all times.”
Matthew Pollard, who has been with CPW for 10 years, said it’s hard but rewarding work. He used to work at the Burton Center as a mechanic. CPW workers would come there to work on their trucks.
“I always thought the trucks were neat,” Pollard said. “I saw them working, and I thought that was something I wanted to try.”
Linework consists of way more than flipping a light switch. While most people are familiar with the voltages in their home, many don’t know that lineworkers deal with a primary voltage of 7,200.
“People see lines down and they don’t think anything about it,” Pollard said. “I think it’s good for people to know what the voltages are and the problems that could come with it.”
All four lineworkers talked about responding to disasters in places across the Southeast. When there are hurricanes, tornadoes or other natural disasters, officials from affected areas call in outside workers to come to their towns to help restore power.
“That’s a big thing,” Pollard said. “Around here, if the power goes off for a day, everybody’s wanting it back on. But these people, their power has been off for two or three weeks before you get there.”
And when the power is restored?
“Everybody’s thanking you,” Pollard said. “It’s a good feeling. They come out and give you snacks.”