The fire service is not a weak job. Just ask Kody Gibson and Sydney Brown, the City of Greenwood’s newest firefighters.
“And that’s not just for females, it’s for anybody. Anybody can struggle in this job. It comes down to your mindset and technique. You have to want this job and put in the work for it,” Gibson said.
Gibson is no stranger to the fire service. Before joining the City of Greenwood Fire Department, she spent about four years with the City of Newberry Fire Department.
“My family is very heavily involved in first responders. We have respiratory therapists, nurses in our family. My dad was a volunteer firefighter. Me and my siblings had just joined the Explorer group that Newberry offered and it kind of just sparked my interest from there,” she said.
“I’d met some of the people who worked with this department through classes throughout the years and I guess I just liked what Greenwood was offering. I liked their mission, the aggression of the department. They have the same mindset that I have, which is that we are for the people. So I decided I wanted to progress in my career and this department could offer me that.”
Brown, originally from Greenville, landed in Greenwood after seeing a position open on the city’s website. She said since she spends most of her weekends in Greenwood, why not apply for the job? She has been with the department for about two weeks and is making the transition from a volunteer to career fire department.
“The department I came from, it was not a predominately busy department so they may have had a couple calls every day or two. The main difference is with a volunteer department, they had full-time guys there so I didn’t have to respond to every call that was sent out. I could go on whichever one I really wanted to,” Brown said. “The difference here is that you’ve got to respond to every call that’s sent out. You’ve got to put in the work as well as — at least this department — they are very heavy on the training where volunteering wasn’t that heavy on it. You’ve got more training that you do here than I did with volunteer.”
And since joining the department, Gibson said she had conversations with Brown to make her transition smoother.
“I told her you’ve gotten a taste of the volunteer side, but the career side is a lot different than volunteering with a bunch of guys and then coming in and working a 24-hour shift with them. I just gave her some pointers on how to do her best in this career. I told her if she ever needed any help just to let me know,” she said.
Gibson said she would like to see more females join the fire service.
“From my standpoint, I’m all for women doing any job, but I’m not big on gender roles, I guess you could say. I want females in the fire service, but you have to be able to do this job. I don’t care what gender or race you are, if you can’t do the job, don’t sign up,” she said.
“The way that your first couple of weeks of training is they push not only females, but they push men the same way. They just want to see if you’re capable and able to do the job and that you won’t quit in tough situations. It’s not something that me as a female has to prove, it’s something that me as a fireman has to prove — that I’m willing and that I want to do this,” Brown said.
Moving forward, Gibson and Brown said they want to continue learning and training so they can be the best firefighters possible.
“I’m a new fireman, so right now my goal is just to gain the experience and knowledge that is required to actually do the job efficiently since I don’t have very much experience,” Brown said.
And for anyone considering a career in fire service, Gibson’s biggest advice is to do your research.
“Find a department that’s open to you being there. Find the people that want to help you and if you can’t find them there, then go somewhere else because there’s people in the fire service who want females in the fire service — we have a place here. And knowing you don’t have to earn it. It’s here, we just have to boss up and get it,” she said.