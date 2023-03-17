The bridge along Airport Road near Deadfall Road East has been closed since the start of 2022, and might not open again until late 2024.
The bridge closed on Jan. 11, 2022, after an annual bridge inspection, said state Department of Transportation Project Manager Clint Scoville. While he knew the bridge was previously closed and reopened, he didn’t have information about why that happened.
The roughly 60-year-old bridge will need to be replaced.
“It was deemed unsafe for vehicle traffic,” Scoville said.
While the project has been accelerated, it will take time to design and construct. Davis & Floyd engineers are consulting on the design work, which Scoville is overseeing. DOT is working with utility companies to settle arrangements, which he hopes will be done by September.
“Right now, we’re looking at later this year getting that project out to contract,” he said. “If everything goes well, you’d be looking at late 2024 before it’s actually back open.”
This is one of DOT’s many bridge replacement projects throughout the state, Scoville said. Still, the bridge’s closure has been a matter of interest to people who use the airport frequently, as well as nearby businesses. Monti Incorporated has its Greenwood facility on Airport Industrial Road, just north of the closed bridge.
“It’s definitely an inconvenience,” said Nick LaVigne, Monti director of Greenwood operations. “We’re definitely having to reschedule and reroute trucks, and we get complaints from truck drivers who didn’t know about the closure.”
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.